We don’t know if this hilarious sketch is exactly how world leaders wrote their congratulations to Trump – but it must be close

Surely one of the hardest things Kamala Harris has had to do must be the phone call congratulating Donald Trump for his win, and the subsequent speech she gave about the transfer of power.

Kamala Harris delivers a gracious and classy concession speech. Difficult to hear, but necessary.

Incredibly well done. pic.twitter.com/YEmCfucTZl — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 6, 2024

Other politicians around the world have made phone calls and posted public messages of congratulations and support to the President Elect, and though some may have been sincere – they can’t all have been happy to have the second term of the Orange Buffoon on the horizon.

Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/QYHLd4k4EG — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 6, 2024

Congratulations to US President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your victory. The people of the United States have spoken and Ireland will work to deepen and strengthen the historic and unbreakable bonds between our people and our nations in the years ahead. — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) November 6, 2024

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 6, 2024

President Macron of France appeared to deliver a subtle burn.

Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 6, 2024

While we got to see the finished versions, comedian, writer and podcaster Cody Dahler gave us a hilarious and not entirely unbelievable glimpse at how the creative process might have gone.

“Greatly look forward to working with you over the n_ No, I can’t write that. That’s just not believable.”

Corey’s sketch certainly brought a much-needed boost to people’s spirits. Here are just a few of the thousands of reactions from TikTok users.

1.

I’m pretty sure chat gpt is getting a lot of requests to write this letter.

Laura Nom de Guerre

2.

Prime Minister Hugh Grant would be giving him the boring biscuits with no chocolate on.

Emmadavies1188

3.

I imagine this is actually how Keir Starmer reacted.

RobertLeat Almost certainly!

mrcodydahler

4.

“With deepest regret we have received the results of the election …”

Steph

5.

Thank you, from a sad American who needed a laugh this morning.

J & Fam

6.

Omg! This is freakin hilarious!!!! I LOVE it. But as funny as it is, some of us Americans are scared!.

1LAYDNYER Please don’t despair! It’s awful but it WILL PASS!

mrcodydahler

7.

Just write it in crayon. He’ll appreciate that.

Ves_bec

Amy Smith reposted it on Twitter/X, where it got another massive thumbs up.

"Hey Microsoft, hey wanna help undo an email that's likely to cause an international incident?" — Rebecca May (@BecInChina) November 7, 2024

Thank you…my first real laugh allllll day! — Angela Carassellos (@Rooette) November 7, 2024

So funny

This would be me

I abhor lying https://t.co/F1UNa2x0IH — Dr Sally (@slsandpet) November 7, 2024

The accuracy of this https://t.co/3ztoVUiVnH — Sibylle (@AHaschi) November 7, 2024

If you enjoyed the sketch, and why wouldn’t you, you should follow Cody on TikTok or Instagram. In addition to that, he has a comedy podcast called The Bermuda Triangle Podcast, which you can find on Spotify, or you can support his work with a tip here.

