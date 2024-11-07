Entertainment satire us election

We don’t know if this hilarious sketch is exactly how world leaders wrote their congratulations to Trump – but it must be close

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 7th, 2024

Surely one of the hardest things Kamala Harris has had to do must be the phone call congratulating Donald Trump for his win, and the subsequent speech she gave about the transfer of power.

Other politicians around the world have made phone calls and posted public messages of congratulations and support to the President Elect, and though some may have been sincere – they can’t all have been happy to have the second term of the Orange Buffoon on the horizon.

President Macron of France appeared to deliver a subtle burn.

While we got to see the finished versions, comedian, writer and podcaster Cody Dahler gave us a hilarious and not entirely unbelievable glimpse at how the creative process might have gone.

@mrcodydahler I cant do it. #donaldtrump #trump #win #election2024 #president #comedy #ukcomedy ♬ original sound – mrcodydahler

“Greatly look forward to working with you over the n_ No, I can’t write that. That’s just not believable.”

Corey’s sketch certainly brought a much-needed boost to people’s spirits. Here are just a few of the thousands of reactions from TikTok users.

1.

I’m pretty sure chat gpt is getting a lot of requests to write this letter.
Laura Nom de Guerre

2.

Prime Minister Hugh Grant would be giving him the boring biscuits with no chocolate on.
Emmadavies1188

3.

I imagine this is actually how Keir Starmer reacted.
RobertLeat

Almost certainly!
mrcodydahler

4.

“With deepest regret we have received the results of the election …”
Steph

5.

Thank you, from a sad American who needed a laugh this morning.
J & Fam

6.

Omg! This is freakin hilarious!!!! I LOVE it. But as funny as it is, some of us Americans are scared!.
1LAYDNYER

Please don’t despair! It’s awful but it WILL PASS!
mrcodydahler

7.

Just write it in crayon. He’ll appreciate that.
Ves_bec

Amy Smith reposted it on Twitter/X, where it got another massive thumbs up.

If you enjoyed the sketch, and why wouldn’t you, you should follow Cody on TikTok or Instagram. In addition to that, he has a comedy podcast called The Bermuda Triangle Podcast, which you can find on Spotify, or you can support his work with a tip here.

