Bonnie Greer minced not a single word in her assessment of a UK-US ‘special relationship’ with Trump at the helm

Politics Question Time

It wasn’t exactly a surprise when this week’s Question Time episode opened on the topic of Donald Trump.

Here’s what was put to the panel.

What benefits could Donald Trump bring to the UK upon becoming President of the USA once again?

Labour’s Sarah Jones waffled about trade, despite Trump’s threat of high tariffs on imports, Tory Matt Vickers cited the ‘special relationship’, and right-wing political commentator Tim Montgomerie thought the whole world would be safer because Trump is a “strong man”.

Playwright and author Bonnie Greer, who grew up in the US but now lives in the UK, was uniquely placed amongst the panellists, to comment on any concept of a special relationship with a Trump administration.

Here’s what she said.

“If you can do something for this man… you’re in. If you can’t… you won’t. He has no concept of the special relationship" Author Bonnie Greer warns Donald Trump is “transactional” and says the Labour government must be “savvy” when working with him#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/vfUMjatWUE — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) November 7, 2024

“He’s a totally amoral transactional businessman.” “He’s torn up the post world War II concordat that we’ve had since 1945 about the way the world is supposed to work.” “If you can do something for the United states, you’re in. If you can’t, you won’t. He has no concept of the special relationship – it doesn’t mean anything to him.” “The underlying question with Donald Trump is ‘What can you do for me?'”

She might not have convinced Tim Montgomerie, but it was nods all round from these commenters.

1.

Spot on @Bonn1eGreer on #bbcqt The whole ‘special relationship’ thing is an excruciating very one-sided British obsession. Remember the long promised Brexit free trade deal? Waken up. The UK needs a special relationship with the EU, not the USA.#Trump pic.twitter.com/gptUeK5Km1 — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) November 7, 2024

2.

3.

Bonnie Greer giving a Tim Montgomerie a salutatory lesson in the reality of the pumpkin headed narcissistic crazy man. #BBCQT — JD (@JonJoeD) November 7, 2024

4.

A truly majestic and sublime performance from @Bonn1eGreer tonight on @bbcquestiontime The audience & fellow panelists were hanging on her every word https://t.co/XB1PRDwdmh — Gary Webster (@RealGaryWebster) November 8, 2024

5.

He is a narcissist,he only cares about himself, the idea that he will compromise or understand anything that won't make him bigger, richer or look better is childish.Narcissists do not have morals or behave normally it's always about them even when they smile and agree with you — Ana (@Ana_AntiBS) November 7, 2024

6.

Sums up the next 4 years perfectly https://t.co/h0JKPyb4Qc — JOHN MICHEAL FOULGER (@JohnMFoulger) November 8, 2024

7.

Bonnie saying some unpalatable truths https://t.co/2tEWlplMy3 — Slimshady (@Slimshady1961) November 8, 2024

8.

More people should listen to Bonnie Greer. She knows Donald Trump, she has no illusions about him at all….#bbcqt #Tump https://t.co/TWcJj35Bw0 — Wren (@Wrenjh) November 7, 2024

9.

Bonnie Greer on Trump: "He's is a totally amoral transactional business man" Bonnie explains to the audience just what Trump will now expect from the UK and what we can expect from him Before quickly shutting down Tim Montgomerie#bbcqt#Election2024#USAElection2024 pic.twitter.com/dwm5bca3Om — Clifford (@holte) November 7, 2024

10.

Accurate and quietly eloquent. Thank you, @Bonnie1Greer. https://t.co/87fYuqTy2s — Jill Segger (@quakerpen) November 8, 2024

11.

12.

“He’s a totally amoral, transactional businessman” – @Bonn1eGreer tells the truth about Trump on #bbcqt and blows up the corny nonsensical myths of ‘the special relationship’. — Sioned Williams AS/MS (@Sioned_W) November 7, 2024

One of many similar comments …

I’ve always thought Bonnie Greer was about the best person to ever turn up on Question Time or any another current affairs show and every time she appears or speaks that thought is reinforced. Real thought and strength is a rarity on TV. #bbcqt — Lou Thomas (@London_Lou) November 7, 2024

READ MORE

Bonnie Greer’s Question Time statement on Ireland had a vital message about Brexit

Source BBC Image Screengrab