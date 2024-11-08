Politics Question Time

Bonnie Greer minced not a single word in her assessment of a UK-US ‘special relationship’ with Trump at the helm

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 8th, 2024

It wasn’t exactly a surprise when this week’s Question Time episode opened on the topic of Donald Trump.

Here’s what was put to the panel.

What benefits could Donald Trump bring to the UK upon becoming President of the USA once again?

Labour’s Sarah Jones waffled about trade, despite Trump’s threat of high tariffs on imports, Tory Matt Vickers cited the ‘special relationship’, and right-wing political commentator Tim Montgomerie thought the whole world would be safer because Trump is a “strong man”.

Playwright and author Bonnie Greer, who grew up in the US but now lives in the UK, was uniquely placed amongst the panellists, to comment on any concept of a special relationship with a Trump administration.

Here’s what she said.

“He’s a totally amoral transactional businessman.”

“He’s torn up the post world War II concordat that we’ve had since 1945 about the way the world is supposed to work.”

“If you can do something for the United states, you’re in. If you can’t, you won’t. He has no concept of the special relationship – it doesn’t mean anything to him.”

“The underlying question with Donald Trump is ‘What can you do for me?'”

She might not have convinced Tim Montgomerie, but it was nods all round from these commenters.

