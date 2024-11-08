Someone asked if their anxiety dreams about doing their A Levels would ever stop and it turned out to be this week’s most relatable thing

Life A-Levels dreams school

Anxiety dreams around the time of your A Level exams are very common, but they pass once you’ve got the results and moved on in life, right? Unfortunately, as it turns out, not. User @__shiticantsay took to Twitter looking for reassurance that they weren’t doomed to a life of recurring school-based nightmare…

I'm 35 this weekend so I'd like to know when I'm going to stop dreaming that I completely forgot about an entire A Level subject, haven't attended the lessons, and now have to take the exam?! — Elle ⚘️ (@__shiticantsay) October 30, 2024

But sadly it seems they will never be free of their nocturnal terrors, as the replies proved.

Sorry medear, I'm in my 70s & still have the same kind of dream (high school & uni). I wake up saying "Oh, for gods sake, I have a PhD. This is ridiculous!" — Margot Harker @the3rddoctorH (@MargotHarker) October 30, 2024

I’m 55. I didn’t take A levels, I’m not in the UK. I still have this nightmare. — alexandria treestram (@alexandriatris1) October 30, 2024

I'm 36 and still dream regularly about being late for school, though I'm often trying to drive there at least….. — Ineke Clewer (@InekeClewer) October 30, 2024

I’m 60 and I still get exactly the same dream. And it’s always A levels. Why not O levels or uni finals? Or anything else stressful that I’ve done over last 42 years Always with the bloody A levels. Bastards! — Rich Hunter (@RichHunter1964) October 30, 2024

I am 53 and the dream has at least moved to university? — Jennie Godfrey (@jennieg_author) October 30, 2024

This is literally my exact recurring dream… Except in mine, I also can’t find the exam hall Fun times. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) October 30, 2024

I often have the "workplace version" of that dream where I'm at work, clueless, unprepared, with missed hard deadlines piling up and I'm barefoot for some reason — Ahmed (@El19125578) October 31, 2024

I used to wake up in fear I was due to take French a level and hadn’t revised until I was about 40. Of course I didn’t take French a level! — Vikki Slade MP ️‍⚧️️‍ (@VikkiSlade72) October 31, 2024

I’m 59 and I was talking about this only yesterday. For me it’s Maths Higher. I went to school in Scotland and dropped Maths after O’ Grade in order to study music but I regularly sit the maths exam in my dreams – or I don’t because I panic because I haven’t studied for it — Sarah Argent (@sargent65) October 30, 2024

I’d like to be able to reassure you that it will fade in time, but my dream is still horribly vivid 45 years on… — Gareth Thomas (@ProfGarethT) October 30, 2024

