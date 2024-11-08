Someone asked if their anxiety dreams about doing their A Levels would ever stop and it turned out to be this week’s most relatable thing
Anxiety dreams around the time of your A Level exams are very common, but they pass once you’ve got the results and moved on in life, right? Unfortunately, as it turns out, not. User @__shiticantsay took to Twitter looking for reassurance that they weren’t doomed to a life of recurring school-based nightmare…
I'm 35 this weekend so I'd like to know when I'm going to stop dreaming that I completely forgot about an entire A Level subject, haven't attended the lessons, and now have to take the exam?!
— Elle ⚘️ (@__shiticantsay) October 30, 2024
But sadly it seems they will never be free of their nocturnal terrors, as the replies proved.
1.
Sorry medear, I'm in my 70s & still have the same kind of dream (high school & uni). I wake up saying "Oh, for gods sake, I have a PhD. This is ridiculous!"
— Margot Harker @the3rddoctorH (@MargotHarker) October 30, 2024
2.
I’m 55. I didn’t take A levels, I’m not in the UK. I still have this nightmare.
— alexandria treestram (@alexandriatris1) October 30, 2024
3.
I'm 36 and still dream regularly about being late for school, though I'm often trying to drive there at least…..
— Ineke Clewer (@InekeClewer) October 30, 2024
4.
I’m 60 and I still get exactly the same dream. And it’s always A levels. Why not O levels or uni finals? Or anything else stressful that I’ve done over last 42 years Always with the bloody A levels. Bastards!
— Rich Hunter (@RichHunter1964) October 30, 2024
5.
I am 53 and the dream has at least moved to university?
— Jennie Godfrey (@jennieg_author) October 30, 2024
6.
This is literally my exact recurring dream…
Except in mine, I also can’t find the exam hall
Fun times.
— Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) October 30, 2024
7.
I often have the "workplace version" of that dream where I'm at work, clueless, unprepared, with missed hard deadlines piling up and I'm barefoot for some reason
— Ahmed (@El19125578) October 31, 2024
8.
I used to wake up in fear I was due to take French a level and hadn’t revised until I was about 40. Of course I didn’t take French a level!
— Vikki Slade MP ️⚧️️ (@VikkiSlade72) October 31, 2024
9.
I’m 59 and I was talking about this only yesterday. For me it’s Maths Higher. I went to school in Scotland and dropped Maths after O’ Grade in order to study music but I regularly sit the maths exam in my dreams – or I don’t because I panic because I haven’t studied for it
— Sarah Argent (@sargent65) October 30, 2024
10.
I’d like to be able to reassure you that it will fade in time, but my dream is still horribly vivid 45 years on…
— Gareth Thomas (@ProfGarethT) October 30, 2024
11.
Yep, I’m 57 and still get this. Also, I’m about to go on stage and have forgotten all my lines (even though I’ve barely acted in my life♀️)
— Elizabeth Delo (@elizabeth_delo) October 30, 2024