‘What song has a line that ruins the song for you?’ – 25 enormously irritating lyrics

Have you ever been totally immersed in enjoying a song when a lyric pops up which destroys the whole thing because it’s so preposterous? You’re not alone. On the AskUK subreddit, user mry8z1 asked: ‘What song has a line that ruins the song for you?’ and followed it up with an excellent example:

I can’t listen to Rhythm Is A Dancer due to the line: ‘I’m serious as cancer, when I say that rhythm is a dancer!’ Any others out there that ruin songs for you?

And plenty of people chipped in with tunes that have been rendered unlistenable by a bad choice of words.

1.

‘There won’t be any snow in Africa this Christmas’.

–IzzaLioneye

2.

”Lucky that my breasts are small and humble, So you don’t confuse ’em with mountains.’ Whenever Wherever, Shakira

Just….what? Makes me laugh whenever I hear those lyrics.’

–Key_Distribution8794

3.

‘”Now you get to watch her leave out the window, I guess that’s why they call it windowpane’.

Eminem – love the way you lie. It’s just so cringy.’

–PsychologicalDrone

4.

”I wish I was a punk rocker, with flowers in my hair’.

You getting mixed up with hippies love?’

–Pixiebel81

5.

”Do you ever feel like a plastic bag…’.

Erm no, not once.’

–Jammin4B

6.

‘I love the song ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’ by The Killers apart from the ‘I’ve got soul but I’m not a soldier’ line. It’s absolutely moronic and I can’t take it seriously.’

–douggieball1312

7.

‘Des’ree’s Life? (I’d rather have a piece of toast), although I’m sort of indifferent to the song anyway. Rubbish lyric though.’

–Android109

8.

‘Happy ‘as a room without a roof.’

Utter, utter bullshit.’

–New_Expectations5808

9.

‘Jay-Z/Alicia Keys.

‘Concrete jungle where dreams are made of.’

Horrible, horrible lyrics. Yet so easy to fix. Ruins a decent song.’

–cockatootattoo

10.

”I messed my pants while we flew over France.’

Loved Busted but ffs so vulgar and just sounds like he shit himself.’

–air-herc

11.

‘Paul McCartney: ‘In this ever changing world in which we live in.’

Take That: ‘A voice I once knew answered in a sweet voice.’

It bugs me that these clumsy lyrics force me to upgrade my quiet indifference to these songs to active dislike.’

–Educational-Bowl9575

12.

‘Upside Down by Diana Ross has the lyric ‘Respectfully, I say to thee’. Now I get that ‘thee’ has a long history in English and the writer obviously meant it to evoke the idea of early modern poetry.

But I associate saying ‘thee’ with older northern men, so I kind of expect it to continue ‘Respectfully, I say to thee, get t’ whippet off our Nora’s front steps, ‘fore she gets back from t’ mill’ or some other stereotypical Last of the Summer Wine type phrase.’

–Mr_Weeble