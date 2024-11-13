Richard Dawkins said that Elon Musk has “the welfare of the world at heart”, and the collective facepalm was visible from Mars

Politics richard dawkins

Donald Trump is currently assembling his government, and we can’t say it’s looking promising for democracy or functionality, since he has created a new department and given Elon Musk carte blanche to ‘cut waste’. We all remember how well that worked at Twitter.

So is Trump creating a new government agency to be headed by Musk and Vivek, or is this some kind of informal arrangement? Is this a position that requires confirmation? A budget? Staff? Is there oversight? Do ethics and disclosure rules apply? Like outside political activity? pic.twitter.com/4mKKRfcZkZ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2024

If they’re in the business of draining swamps, they might want to have a look at where taxpayers’ money is going.

Trump announced that Elon Musk will lead a new department to cut government spending. Looking at government subsidies for Musk's companies, we can be pretty sure where he will *not* be cutting. The conflict of interest is mind-boggling. pic.twitter.com/pLlTL84yPk — Philipp Heimberger (@heimbergecon) November 13, 2024

After reading, or at least spotting, Carole Cadwalladr‘s Guardian article on the increasing influence of tech billionaires in the corridors of power, Professor Richard Dawkins – former poster child for Atheism – shared his assessment of Trump and Musk.

Aren’t scientists supposed to base their conclusions on evidence?

Somehow managing to alienate people who have observed Musk more closely and the MAGA crowd in one fell swoop is certainly an achievement of sorts – somewhat akin to writing ‘Kick me!’ on your own back.

And the kicks soon followed, beginning with this masterclass in brown-nosing from Musk himself.

Here are some more feasible criticisms.

1.

When you’ve made a career out of not believing in god and wind up believing something even more fanciful: pic.twitter.com/zGc6U1U96q — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 12, 2024

2.

Please point me to evidence that Musk is highly intelligent and not mendacious or malevolent. Instead, the evidence for him being a greedy, vindictive, anti-free speech power hungry narcissist in a stupid hat is voluminous. I implore @RichardDawkins to look at evidence. https://t.co/HfMcHy3Sp4 — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) November 13, 2024

3.

I can’t believe how many men have told me Dawkins is their hero. https://t.co/xpWtb7fCAP — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) November 13, 2024

4.

Dawkins has said a lot of extraordinarily dumb shit over the last decade, but this might be the stupidest. https://t.co/pI1SxAzHas — Ken Baldonieri (@baldonieri) November 12, 2024

5.

You should have quit while you were ahead. Good god man this is embarrassing. — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) November 13, 2024

6.

All that clever biology stuff that Dawkins wrote books about, we’re absolutely sure it was him right? https://t.co/MMoQEAaSuq — Nick Shepley (@NickShepley) November 12, 2024

7.

I take (possibly forlorn) hope that one day Richard Dawkins will stop talking absolute twaddle… pic.twitter.com/10cBUrUl6o — Åłkhęmíšt MãçGřąmpýfaçè (@lost_alkhemist) November 12, 2024

8.

Really not impressed with Richard Dawkins’ brain pic.twitter.com/VfClxGk3kG — Ted Gehring (@GehringTed) November 13, 2024

9.

Absolutely not true as evidenced by his support for trump policies and by his greed. — BONUS (@TheDisproof) November 13, 2024

10.