Richard Dawkins said that Elon Musk has “the welfare of the world at heart”, and the collective facepalm was visible from Mars

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 13th, 2024

Donald Trump is currently assembling his government, and we can’t say it’s looking promising for democracy or functionality, since he has created a new department and given Elon Musk carte blanche to ‘cut waste’. We all remember how well that worked at Twitter.

If they’re in the business of draining swamps, they might want to have a look at where taxpayers’ money is going.

After reading, or at least spotting, Carole Cadwalladr‘s Guardian article on the increasing influence of tech billionaires in the corridors of power, Professor Richard Dawkins – former poster child for Atheism – shared his assessment of Trump and Musk.

I take (possibly forlorn) hope in the fact that although Trump is a mendacious, malevolent, transparently evil man, and stupid with it, Musk is not. He is highly intelligent and, diametrically opposed to Trump, he has the welfare of the world at heart.

Aren’t scientists supposed to base their conclusions on evidence?

Somehow managing to alienate people who have observed Musk more closely and the MAGA crowd in one fell swoop is certainly an achievement of sorts – somewhat akin to writing ‘Kick me!’ on your own back.

And the kicks soon followed, beginning with this masterclass in brown-nosing from Musk himself.

I very much disagree with your assessment of Trump. He has been the subject of extreme media propaganda. He won the hearts and minds of the American people for good reasons.

Here are some more feasible criticisms.

