Videos funny

Someone’s accidentally slapstick baking demo is the only funny clip you knead

Poke Staff. Updated May 12th, 2025

We’re all in favour of people doing some home baking, particularly if we’re likely to benefit from the fruits of their labours. While we can’t eat whatever it is this unfortunate baker eventually made, we got a good laugh out of it, and that’s pretty good, too.

The clip, originally shared on Facebook by Andres Percu Alegría, couldn’t have been a better example of slapstick if it had been performed by Buster Keaton.

Now, we don’t have the best grasp of Spanish, but we definitely understood the panicky “Cut! Cut!”

When Giles shared the clip, back in 2020, it certainly seemed to give people a lift.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Theresa addressed our collective guilt.

READ MORE

This local bakery’s ‘innovation’ went viral and it took us far too long to work out what we’re looking at

Source Facebook Image Facebook