Someone’s accidentally slapstick baking demo is the only funny clip you knead

We’re all in favour of people doing some home baking, particularly if we’re likely to benefit from the fruits of their labours. While we can’t eat whatever it is this unfortunate baker eventually made, we got a good laugh out of it, and that’s pretty good, too.

I can't stop laughing at this pic.twitter.com/EzjMSLyqtd — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) May 12, 2020

The clip, originally shared on Facebook by Andres Percu Alegría, couldn’t have been a better example of slapstick if it had been performed by Buster Keaton.

Now, we don’t have the best grasp of Spanish, but we definitely understood the panicky “Cut! Cut!”

When Giles shared the clip, back in 2020, it certainly seemed to give people a lift.

This is a keeper! Stunt chapati making! https://t.co/fyvaGI0NJj — Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) May 12, 2020

This has really made me laugh till my sides ache 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Jo Malone CBE (@JoMaloneCBE) May 12, 2020

This is why I don’t bake! 😁 https://t.co/BIgq3VMsiP — Sophie Blake (@sophieRblake) May 12, 2020

Soz!..but it IS funny!🥊 — Mike McCartney (@_MikeMcCartney_) May 13, 2020

The build-up is immense, and the payoff is perfection. https://t.co/IcI8VtPesS — James Poole (@jamesfromstoke) May 12, 2020

Just a typical day baking! https://t.co/sI1JwITgkS — Thomas the Baker (@thomasthebaker) May 12, 2020

Theresa addressed our collective guilt.

I shouldn’t laugh but it feels so good — Theresa (@Sasta24) May 12, 2020

