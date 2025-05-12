US donald trump

This collection of Trump basically saying ‘I don’t know’ to the most important questions prompted no end of Maga fury and it just made it even better

John Plunkett. Updated May 12th, 2025

Regular visitors to this site – we know you’re out there! – will know we’ve written a fair few posts since Donald Trump returned to the White House in which the president basically replies ‘I don’t know’ to questions he really should know the answers to.

It’s an alarming question that begs the question – is he just pretending to avoid scrutiny and move on to the next question, or does he actually not know? And neither answer is good, obviously.

Now MSNBC has put a few of these exchanges together and it really does tell you all you need to know about the White House right now.

And there was more where that came from. Like this.

And this.

And this!

The MSNBC supercut prompted just the level of fury among Magas that you’d expect, and made the whole thing even better.

We’re with this person.

READ MORE

This Brit reporter’s simply brutal ‘with respect’ question for Donald Trump was just magnificent and sent the president into a proper headspin

Source @Ronxyz00