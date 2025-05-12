This collection of Trump basically saying ‘I don’t know’ to the most important questions prompted no end of Maga fury and it just made it even better

US donald trump

Regular visitors to this site – we know you’re out there! – will know we’ve written a fair few posts since Donald Trump returned to the White House in which the president basically replies ‘I don’t know’ to questions he really should know the answers to.

It’s an alarming question that begs the question – is he just pretending to avoid scrutiny and move on to the next question, or does he actually not know? And neither answer is good, obviously.

Now MSNBC has put a few of these exchanges together and it really does tell you all you need to know about the White House right now.

MSNBC plays a montage of Trump responding to several questions regarding his executive actions with "I don't know" Imagine if Biden responded this way. Who is running this administration? pic.twitter.com/e9v3pijkA4 — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) May 11, 2025

And there was more where that came from. Like this.

Q: "Vance said Russia was asking for too much to end the war." Trump: "When did he say that?" Q: "Earlier this morning." Trump: "Well, it's possible that's right. He may know some things." pic.twitter.com/K1Khf8Kfu5 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) May 7, 2025

And this.

Reporter: “[China is] saying it's fake news that trade talks are happening.” Trump: “Well, they had a meeting this morning.” Reporter: “Who's they?” Trump: “I can't tell you. It doesn't matter who they is.” pic.twitter.com/lwXsm06gUl — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 24, 2025

And this!

Reporter: There was a car bomb in Moscow this morning that killed a Russian general. Do you have any reaction to that? Trump: Who killed what? Reporter: A Russian general killed by a car bomb. Trump: Well, you're just telling me that for the first time. Where did this take… pic.twitter.com/WHoZOexObK — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2025

The MSNBC supercut prompted just the level of fury among Magas that you’d expect, and made the whole thing even better.

Trumps honesty and ability to communicate and consider everything with further investigation is a sign of true leadership as opposed to a president and press that was given scripted questions and answers. Trump is a breath of fresh air. You don’t have to agree with all of his… — echos of time (@AckermanMa14264) May 11, 2025

An honest "I don't know " is refreshing to hear from a leader. That's why they have advisors and staff. If you prefer word salad to honesty………. — Don Ross (@DonRoss820076) May 11, 2025

When was the last time a president said I don’t know instead of just lying to us. I have deep respect for any leader who doesn’t know the answer and says it publicly……..instead of lying to us like the democrats. — Curt Peterson (@CurtPeterson18) May 12, 2025

Biden would respond with “I don’t know”when ask what day it was. Give me a break with your judgmental opinions now that your guy is not in office. where were you for the last four years? — Freedom Pirate (@kentguy1963) May 11, 2025

The difference between being lied to and being honest — ROCHE (@DyslexicEmperor) May 11, 2025

We’re with this person.

Who is the real President of the United States! “I don’t know”! Seriously is there anything he knows besides sleeping and golfing! pic.twitter.com/ppQF49KFXA — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) May 11, 2025

Source @Ronxyz00