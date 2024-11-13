Celebrity Gillian Anderson tv

This magnificent X-Files moment is our new favourite outtake that wasn’t taken out

John Plunkett. Updated November 13th, 2024

We’re currently working our way through the X-Files having been otherwise engaged (abducted by aliens, since you ask) when it first went out on the BBC all those years ago.

And with each episode we’re enjoying it more, but we haven’t yet reached this one, a moment which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter because it turns out it was a moment that was never meant to happen at all.

But made it in anyway.

And to say any more would spoil things, so …

Full disclosure – at first we thought it was just the great Gillian Anderson bumping into the guy, but it turns out something rather more dramatic happens behind her.

Even better!

Only one question remained.

And it reminded someone of this classic …

The truth is out there.

