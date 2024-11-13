This magnificent X-Files moment is our new favourite outtake that wasn’t taken out

Celebrity Gillian Anderson tv

We’re currently working our way through the X-Files having been otherwise engaged (abducted by aliens, since you ask) when it first went out on the BBC all those years ago.

And with each episode we’re enjoying it more, but we haven’t yet reached this one, a moment which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter because it turns out it was a moment that was never meant to happen at all.

But made it in anyway.

And to say any more would spoil things, so …

Yearly reminder that this accident was real and everybody just ran with it pic.twitter.com/AHTVebrget — x-files in a loop (@tenfeetoff) November 12, 2024

Full disclosure – at first we thought it was just the great Gillian Anderson bumping into the guy, but it turns out something rather more dramatic happens behind her.

Since more than one person asked for it, I pawed through my Blu-rays: pic.twitter.com/RFTtrfSibh — x-files in a loop (@tenfeetoff) November 12, 2024

Even better!

Is this the Cockroach episode because it absolutely fits the vibe too — Halo Plasmaposting (@Plasmaposting) November 13, 2024

that’s the one — x-files in a loop (@tenfeetoff) November 13, 2024

Driver was checking out Gillian — Joe-king — e/adgbe (@joe_r_Odonnell) November 13, 2024

Only one question remained.

Do we know if her getting jostled was scripted or was that also incidental and kept? — Joshua House (@wanderingyankee) November 13, 2024

We don’t, but I’m pretty sure that one was planned — x-files in a loop (@tenfeetoff) November 13, 2024

And it reminded someone of this classic …

My favorite blooper that they left in the film is “I’m walkin’ here!” – Midnight Cowboy (1969) pic.twitter.com/ReNV6z3TAD — DolceDJ (@DolceDJ) November 13, 2024

The truth is out there.

