Donald Trump’s questionable cabinet picks sent this Succession clip viral all over again

Donald Trump‘s cabinet picks have raised a few eyebrows, though admittedly none as high as those of Matt Gaetz, the next Attorney General.

The appointments so far have reached almost impressive levels of wrongness, and people have had thoughts on the matter.

Trump still has the sauce. No one else could have made picks like these. Every selection is like drafting a kicker in the first round but the kicker has a Wikipedia section titled Allegations and is also not really a kicker — noah kulwin (@nkulw) November 13, 2024

every trump appointment is like "Donald Trump has appointed the Grinch as director of the Department of Christmas" — trash jones (@jzux) November 13, 2024

It's as if the entire nation is trapped inside a burning Tesla — Sissy SpaceX™ (@theliamnissan) November 13, 2024

I’m so old that I can remember when America had presidents and attorneys general who didn’t have mugshots. pic.twitter.com/2WCOgD53HX — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) November 13, 2024

Should be interesting watching Elon Musk doing to America what he did to Twitter. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 13, 2024

As announcement after announcement dropped, for some reason we can’t quite put our finger on, a scene from Succession started to trend.

Here’s Tom Wambsgans, played by Matthew Mcfadyen, doing some due diligence with Mark Ravenhead, played by Zack Robidas.

The Trump administration interviewing cabinet appointees

pic.twitter.com/L8Ex6FSB9b — W.E.B. DaBoi (@Tyre_94) November 6, 2024

Let’s take a look at what people had to say about it.

He’d be a perfect fit for the squad. — Victor Reeeee (@EmTeaVe) November 7, 2024

the “couple times? any easter eggs you didn’t get there the first time?” is one of the funniest lines this show has ever delivered https://t.co/hNVCBy4JwB — Ryan Oquiza (@rianeokiza) November 7, 2024

Oh boy https://t.co/QHU3KLSbD6 — Friendly Neighborhood Anthropologist (@YaBoiJames463) November 6, 2024

Why can I actually see this happening? — Rich (@rfavors1906) November 7, 2024

they should make Stephen Miller interview Nick Fuentes https://t.co/KvRnZSM6to — can (@can) November 7, 2024

Is it just me but look at their tie colors — Sedna (@dispokam) November 7, 2024

Impecable tweet. — Childless Cat Lady (@Nia_Munashe) November 7, 2024

Gallows humor to the rescue. I badly needed a laugh today : https://t.co/KBxt76eV3c — shikha sood dalmia (@shikhadalmia) November 7, 2024

One snag that occurred to a lot of people was this …

only problem is they’ve also read mein kampf a couple times https://t.co/u8UpnzugpZ — will bjarnar (@bywillbjarnar) November 6, 2024

