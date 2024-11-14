US donald trump succession

Donald Trump’s questionable cabinet picks sent this Succession clip viral all over again

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 14th, 2024

Donald Trump‘s cabinet picks have raised a few eyebrows, though admittedly none as high as those of Matt Gaetz, the next Attorney General.

The appointments so far have reached almost impressive levels of wrongness, and people have had thoughts on the matter.

As announcement after announcement dropped, for some reason we can’t quite put our finger on, a scene from Succession started to trend.

Here’s Tom Wambsgans, played by Matthew Mcfadyen, doing some due diligence with Mark Ravenhead, played by Zack Robidas.

Let’s take a look at what people had to say about it.

One snag that occurred to a lot of people was this …

Source Tyre_94 Image Screengrab