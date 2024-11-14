Social Media Bluesky

The mass exodus from Twitter is, ironically, providing the joke fodder the dwindling platform needs

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 14th, 2024

If you use the social media site formerly known by the instantly recognisable name of Twitter, now sharing the name X with dozens of other brands, you’ll have watched its steady decline since it was bought by Elon Musk and a bunch of investors, including Sean Combs, the Saudi Royal Family, and 8VC, which has connections to two sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

Since Musk bankrolled the felon into the White House, his own – already obscenely huge – riches have soared. On the platform he used to help spread disinformation and pro-Trump propaganda, however, people are spotting pastures new in the shape of Threads and, in larger numbers, Bluesky.

Bluesky, the X-alike app created by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, has seen its ranks swell by more than a million since Trump’s victory, as long-term personal and business users abandon Musk’s site.

The exodus has pushed Bluesky to the top of the app charts, with Threads in second place – both leaving X for dust.

Ironically, it gave tweeters something to smile about.

