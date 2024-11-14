The mass exodus from Twitter is, ironically, providing the joke fodder the dwindling platform needs

Social Media Bluesky

If you use the social media site formerly known by the instantly recognisable name of Twitter, now sharing the name X with dozens of other brands, you’ll have watched its steady decline since it was bought by Elon Musk and a bunch of investors, including Sean Combs, the Saudi Royal Family, and 8VC, which has connections to two sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

Thanks to Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter it’s been a complete cesspool of rightwing propaganda and blatant ignorance upon an ocean of lies amplified by 100x. Elon ruined Twitter. Elon killed the bird and people left Twitter because of Elon. #BlockElon — X (@realXanderXjork) September 25, 2024

Since Musk bankrolled the felon into the White House, his own – already obscenely huge – riches have soared. On the platform he used to help spread disinformation and pro-Trump propaganda, however, people are spotting pastures new in the shape of Threads and, in larger numbers, Bluesky.

Bluesky, the X-alike app created by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, has seen its ranks swell by more than a million since Trump’s victory, as long-term personal and business users abandon Musk’s site.

Why the Guardian is no longer posting on X https://t.co/j4fRgzSYde — The Guardian (@guardian) November 13, 2024

Follow me to Threads and BlueSky! This account will stay open but it’ll just be show announcements! Huzzah! pic.twitter.com/AGHhaV1V5E — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 13, 2024

The exodus has pushed Bluesky to the top of the app charts, with Threads in second place – both leaving X for dust.

Bluesky is the #1 free app and @X is now the 28th pic.twitter.com/f23LV0qRLj — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 13, 2024

Ironically, it gave tweeters something to smile about.

A lot of people moving to Bluesky and Threads now. Ironic that a man so against migration has caused such a massive exodus. — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) November 13, 2024

One day there'll only be two people left on this site, it'll make more sense for them to just use WhatsApp, they'll fall in love, and this whole thing will have been a 15-year setup to a romcom. — Mark Watson, still here but very much also Bluesky (@watsoncomedian) November 13, 2024

lol it is a bit funny that all Elon Musk wanted was for cool people to think he's funny and instead they're all just leaving Twitter and going to other websites PS everyone still calls it Twitter — Sooz Kempner is going on tour! L I N K I N B I O (@SoozUK) November 13, 2024

There is something very weird about Bluesky. I think it's the fact that it isn't full of racist dickheads and right wing gobshites. Bit like this place used to be. Be good to see you there. pic.twitter.com/sPqBWpmDbi — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 13, 2024

Twitter v Bluesky pic.twitter.com/c2DXR44VBp — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 13, 2024

Bluesky definitely has early twitter energy. Mostly because it’s unpopulated and underdeveloped, but it’s full of cats. And goddamn is that comforting. It feels like home. pic.twitter.com/C8bl0lPbH1 — A Cat Named Bitches (@BitchestheCat) November 12, 2024

Over on Bluesky they're probably ruining a film by replacing a letter in the title, whilst we're watching a Premier League match official hoover up beak off an old copy of the Da Vinci Code. They were right to leave us wallowing in our own filth. — Eugene (@eugeneh84) November 13, 2024

I'm on Bluesky, but I will probably begrudgingly continue using Twitter too, at least for as long as I can ratio David Lammy. https://t.co/USuLg5GBMK — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) November 13, 2024

