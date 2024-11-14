‘Who is the ideal male role model for young men?’ – 23 excellent alternatives to Andrew Tate

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Given the reach of misogynist, hyper-masculine blowhards like Andrew Tate and the rise of the so-called ‘manosphere’, it’s hardly surprising that young men are struggling to find alternative role models who are a bit less, well, dreadful. But people are on the lookout for fine, upstanding chaps who can show boys that being a sexist moron isn’t the best way to get on in life.

AskReddit user wercooler posed the question:

Who is the ideal male role model for young men?

And there were lots of suggestions of guys who don’t reduce being a man to smoking cigars, insulting women and owning a lot of stupid cars.

1.

‘I like to sum up the most positive aspects of Aragorn and masculinity by saying he has power (looks, charisma, strength, intelligence) and compassion. He only uses his power to help others, and and always protects the little people that can’t fight back. That’s why he is the top male role model.’

–Trev_Casey2020

2.

‘Rob Kenney, the guy behind the ‘Dad, How Do I?’ YouTube channel. Lost his own father at age 12 and now gives practical advice to kids and young men who need dad advice, teaching them the basic skills they need, like fixing a toilet or how to tie their ties.’

–Prestigious-Wall5616

3.

‘Rick Moranis walked away from millions of dollars in movie money in order to quietly raise his kids after his wife died.’

–Captain_Comic

4.

‘I think Captain Picard was a good male role model for me when I was young. He frequently put his personal feelings aside and did his duty unless he was ordered to do something unethical, and he was something of like a father figure to the rest of the crew.’

–SergeantPsycho

5.

‘Gomez Addams. The way he shows his love for Morticia is what young men should see, instead of these Andrew Tate types who think it’s manly and proper to treat women like meat.’

–boredsittingonthebus

6.

”If you’re a lover, you have to be a fighter. Because if you don’t fight for your love what kind of love did you have?’ – Keanu Reeves. That’s professional grade masculinity to me.’

–rikaro_kk

7.

‘I vote for Sir David Attenborough. And yes, I am being serious.’

–Cat-guy64

8.

‘Tom Holland has such positive masculinity, and is much younger than most mentions.’

–Many_Sea7586

9.

‘Looking at Pedro Pascal’s Instagram over the last few days, I would add him.’

–Infinitechaos75

10.

‘If we’re talking famous people then Andrew Garfield seems like a nice person to look up to. Talented, kind and emotionally available.’

–246lehat135

11.

‘Henry Cavill. Super-nerd and proud of it, very passionate about his work, fit and healthy, polite and courteous.’

–Funk5oulBrother

