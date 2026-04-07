Politics donald trump venezuela

Donald Trump just announced he’s ready to run for President… of Venezuela – 15 withering takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated April 7th, 2026

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It appears Donald Trump is not content ruining just one country.

The doddering orange man continues to flush the United States of America down the toilet. With every terrible decision, he’s tugging at many nations around the globe as well.

And yet, now he is specifically threatening Venezuela with a fate worse than any other.

Here is the sitting US President claiming he’s going to concurrently lead Venezuela as well.

The idea itself is ludicrous. The supporting data he uses is laughable (on what planet is Donald Trump polling well in Venezuela?).

And he’s “good at language”? He hasn’t completed a full sentence since he ran for President the first time.

The online political pundits had many doubts about Trump’s plan to be President of two countries at once.

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