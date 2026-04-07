Donald Trump just announced he’s ready to run for President… of Venezuela – 15 withering takedowns

Politics donald trump venezuela

It appears Donald Trump is not content ruining just one country.

The doddering orange man continues to flush the United States of America down the toilet. With every terrible decision, he’s tugging at many nations around the globe as well.

And yet, now he is specifically threatening Venezuela with a fate worse than any other.

Here is the sitting US President claiming he’s going to concurrently lead Venezuela as well.

Trump: “I’m polling higher than anybody has ever polled in Venezuela. So after I’m finished with this I can got to Venezuela. I will quickly learn Spanish. It won’t take long. I’m good at language. I will go to Venezuela. I’m going to run for president.” pic.twitter.com/BnJmmWo5XM — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 6, 2026

The idea itself is ludicrous. The supporting data he uses is laughable (on what planet is Donald Trump polling well in Venezuela?).

And he’s “good at language”? He hasn’t completed a full sentence since he ran for President the first time.

The online political pundits had many doubts about Trump’s plan to be President of two countries at once.

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Come on Republican Congress, this is so irresponsible.

Remove him. He’s clearly non compos mentis. https://t.co/GE2gSkDd2l — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) April 6, 2026

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It seems as though someone on his team feeds him this crap so he will look nuts. https://t.co/MxVM8hm01y — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) April 6, 2026

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He can barely speak English . — Fidelis Lobo (@FidelisLobo) April 6, 2026

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He’s not joking. They’re all going to flee the country to avoid jail time. — Leo Pippenpadlopsicopolis (@NotoriusBFD) April 6, 2026

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