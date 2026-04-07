The awkward 60-second silence between Trump and the Artemis II crew was already good but the unexpected payoff was hilarious

US donald trump space

It turns out that even travelling 252,756 miles from Earth is not enough to escape Donald Trump.

We say this after the American president had a natter with the crew of Artemis II on their historic mission around the moon.

And it was chiefly memorable for what Trump – or indeed anyone else – didn’t say after the most awkward of 60 second silences. And while that was already good, the unexpected payoff took it to a whole new level. Sound up!

Awkward scenes aboard Artemis II as Trump stops ranting and none of the astronauts have anything left to say to him, leading to extended dead air pic.twitter.com/4PjfPhfgY8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2026

“I am!”

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Shouts to the astronauts for being willing to make this weird. No need to dig him out of this hole https://t.co/Dztec2LKqz — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) April 7, 2026

2.

they’re as far away from Earth as humanly possible and yet they still have to deal with his ass. there’s truly no escape. — sarah (@shes_the_worst) April 7, 2026

3.

How does he manage to fuck up even this call? Get on the horn, say some nice words, wish them well, say good night. That’s all he had to do. That’s it. He couldn’t even do that. https://t.co/QpxiwZ2KBk — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) April 7, 2026

4.

The IQ gap between him and them is bigger than a black hole. — DaneK (@freeMind106) April 7, 2026

5.

as if we couldn’t love them anymore, they give the perfect response https://t.co/uegFwYh25d — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) April 7, 2026

6.

trained for 4+ years for this mission yet somehow the hardest part was listening to donald trump talk pic.twitter.com/cSaVdJceNW — project hail dado ⚢ (@astrasdoctor) April 7, 2026

7.

them just spinning the mic around while he talks is FRYINGGG me pic.twitter.com/V2mkTI30gy — project hail katie🪐 (@allfiredoves) April 7, 2026

8.

After this discussion, the astronauts decided to settle on the moon. — DaneK (@freeMind106) April 7, 2026

9.