US donald trump space

The awkward 60-second silence between Trump and the Artemis II crew was already good but the unexpected payoff was hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated April 7th, 2026

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It turns out that even travelling 252,756 miles from Earth is not enough to escape Donald Trump.

We say this after the American president had a natter with the crew of Artemis II on their historic mission around the moon.

And it was chiefly memorable for what Trump – or indeed anyone else – didn’t say after the most awkward of 60 second silences. And while that was already good, the unexpected payoff took it to a whole new level. Sound up!

“I am!”

And these people surely said it best.

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