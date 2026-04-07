Donald Trump told a reporter that Iranians are begging him to keep bombing their country to bits and reality surely begged to differ

Politics bombing donald trump Iran

This must be a game to him. That’s the only explanation. Someone dared him to say the most outlandish and unbelievable nonsense at this press conference and this is what he came up with.

Reporter- “Why would the Iranian people want you to blow up their infrastructure?” Trump- “We have numerous intercepts from Iranians saying “Please keep bombing….” Holy Orwell… pic.twitter.com/YCvmnawgwk — Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) April 6, 2026

Donald Trump wants you to believe that the people of Iran are asking, no begging, him keep bombing their country’s most vital institutions.

The President claims it’s because they are willing to sacrifice everything for freedom. Because that’s what this is all about, in case you forgot. Freedom. Not oil, or power, or pride.

Of all the things that Trump has made up over his two terms, this one feels the most far-fetched. Which is impressive if you can find the energy to wade through all of his lies over the past decade.

Twitter had a hard time taking the President at his word, but found it very easy to poke holes in his argument.

1.

There is not one person with an IQ north of 85 who believes this. https://t.co/blPxYC8xkF — Peaceful Treason (@PeacefulTreason) April 7, 2026

2.

He is just describing the chaos inside his own mind… 🙄 — ANIETA (@anitaahuja121) April 6, 2026

3.

Is he lying because he thinks we’re dumb, or is he repeating a lie because he is that dumb? — sdJasper (@sd_jasper) April 6, 2026

4.

This sounds like it’s straight out of Idiocracy 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/7zT4EvMUmJ — M.A.G.A 🇺🇸 (@MAGA_GROYPER) April 6, 2026

5.

So now the rationale for bombing Iran’s critical civilian infrastructure is that the Iranian people are ASKING for this to be done?! WTF! Bombing power plants, universities, hospitals, bridges, and homes are WAR CRIMES.😰 https://t.co/zEwX9pQ28V — Sexy Liberal (@KrellP77391) April 6, 2026

6.

Same mindset when he says we want high gas prices. He’s delusional — Maximus Decimus Maridius (@KevinKi20652461) April 6, 2026

7.