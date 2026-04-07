Politics bombing donald trump Iran

Donald Trump told a reporter that Iranians are begging him to keep bombing their country to bits and reality surely begged to differ

Saul Hutson. Updated April 7th, 2026

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This must be a game to him. That’s the only explanation. Someone dared him to say the most outlandish and unbelievable nonsense at this press conference and this is what he came up with.

Donald Trump wants you to believe that the people of Iran are asking, no begging, him keep bombing their country’s most vital institutions.

The President claims it’s because they are willing to sacrifice everything for freedom. Because that’s what this is all about, in case you forgot. Freedom. Not oil, or power, or pride.

Of all the things that Trump has made up over his two terms, this one feels the most far-fetched. Which is impressive if you can find the energy to wade through all of his lies over the past decade.

Twitter had a hard time taking the President at his word, but found it very easy to poke holes in his argument.

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