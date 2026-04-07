Donald Trump casually threatened to destroy Iran in ‘one night’ in case you’re wondering how the US ‘liberation’ mission is progressing

Politics donald trump Iran

The latest news coming out of the White House in regards to the liberation of Iran through regime change has hit a snag.

Not that Donald Trump realizes it. No, to him, everything is going great and he is in total control.

The deranged man in charge of the nuclear codes in America just threatened to take out the entire country of Iran almost as an aside. (Does he know what “liberation” means?)

JUST IN: President Trump says “the entire country [of Iran] could be taken out in one night.” “And that night might be tomorrow night.” pic.twitter.com/rTETwkcWG1 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 6, 2026

And he wasn’t stopping there. Far from it, in fact, after he posted this frankly terrifying tirade on Truth Social on Monday.

This must be stopped before he blows up the entire globe.

Since Trump attacked Iran he has: A) declared that the war is over, B) declared the US won, C) declared that this is about regime change, D) declared this is about liberating the people of Iran, E) declared that Iran has no nuclear weapons, F) delcared Iran has nuclear weapons, G) probably pooped in his pants a couple times.

Twitter didn’t know which hypocritical point to attack first.

1.

We went from “free Iran” to “kill their whole civilization” really fast… — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) April 7, 2026

2.

This is a brazen pre-admission of genocide against the Iranian people, which would obviously be a war crime. Madness. pic.twitter.com/8rbFEOQA3V — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 7, 2026

3.

Imagine leaving for a 10 day trip around the moon and humanity starts a nuclear war while you’re gone — Ed Blake (@Therealedblake) April 7, 2026

4.

Trump is taking a somewhat unique approach in his quest for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 7, 2026

5.

Dear American citizens, whatever you wish more German citizens would have done in 1933, do that now. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) April 6, 2026

6.

Again, this is treated as normal but universal healthcare is radical https://t.co/1aDOTuqgwO — Don’t Boo…Revolt! (@BreeNewsome) April 6, 2026

7.

Welcome to the resistance *checks notes* MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE? https://t.co/zhXivf0Lux — Joe (@electionsjoe) April 7, 2026

8.