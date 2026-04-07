Politics donald trump Iran

Donald Trump casually threatened to destroy Iran in ‘one night’ in case you’re wondering how the US ‘liberation’ mission is progressing

Saul Hutson. Updated April 7th, 2026

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The latest news coming out of the White House in regards to the liberation of Iran through regime change has hit a snag.

Not that Donald Trump realizes it. No, to him, everything is going great and he is in total control.

The deranged man in charge of the nuclear codes in America just threatened to take out the entire country of Iran almost as an aside. (Does he know what “liberation” means?)

And he wasn’t stopping there. Far from it, in fact, after he posted this frankly terrifying tirade on Truth Social on Monday.

This must be stopped before he blows up the entire globe.

Since Trump attacked Iran he has: A) declared that the war is over, B) declared the US won, C) declared that this is about regime change, D) declared this is about liberating the people of Iran, E) declared that Iran has no nuclear weapons, F) delcared Iran has nuclear weapons, G) probably pooped in his pants a couple times.

Twitter didn’t know which hypocritical point to attack first.

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