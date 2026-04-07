Politics donald trump Iran white house

A reporter challenged Donald Trump over his potential ‘war crimes’ and his response was page one of Trump’s presidential colouring, sorry, playbook

Saul Hutson. Updated April 7th, 2026

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Of all the ugly sides of Donald Trump, perhaps the ugliest is the one that comes out when he is asked a question he cannot answer in good faith.

The latest reporter to feel the wrath of a clearly in over his head President Trump is Zolan Kanno-Youngs, the New York Times White House correspondant.

When Kanno-Youngs asked the President about his very obvious war crimes, he did not get an answer, he got a lecture.

Nothing reveals more clearly that Trump doesn’t have an answer for a question than a childish temper tantrum.

The man has no justification for his actions, so instead he will just cast aspersions on the reporter and change the subject. As always, he then closes by refusing to allow a follow-up question.

Nobody online was buying into the act.

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