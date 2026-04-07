A reporter challenged Donald Trump over his potential ‘war crimes’ and his response was page one of Trump’s presidential colouring, sorry, playbook

Politics donald trump Iran white house

Of all the ugly sides of Donald Trump, perhaps the ugliest is the one that comes out when he is asked a question he cannot answer in good faith.

The latest reporter to feel the wrath of a clearly in over his head President Trump is Zolan Kanno-Youngs, the New York Times White House correspondant.

When Kanno-Youngs asked the President about his very obvious war crimes, he did not get an answer, he got a lecture.

Reporter: Deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure violate the Geneva conventions and international law. Trump: Who are you with? Reporter: I’m with the New York Times Trump: Failing New York Times. Circulation is way down. Reporter: Are you concerned that your threat… pic.twitter.com/m2VyYVQO85 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2026

Nothing reveals more clearly that Trump doesn’t have an answer for a question than a childish temper tantrum.

The man has no justification for his actions, so instead he will just cast aspersions on the reporter and change the subject. As always, he then closes by refusing to allow a follow-up question.

Nobody online was buying into the act.

1.

Sometimes I think it’s all performance art. Sometimes I wonder if he’s deliberately being funny.

And he’s just putting on a TV show

And then remember they bombed an all girls school and killed 165 kids in the first two hours of the war. https://t.co/R2D8byJgxC — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) April 6, 2026

2.

Just a few months ago, Trump did a very long sitdown interview with @KannoYoungs in the Oval Office. Now he doesn’t recognize him and asks who he is with. Is it because Zolan is Black or because Trump has dementia? Which one? Pretty sure Biden would get criticized for this. https://t.co/TWlkqaDSJe — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 6, 2026

3.

One of the most telling moments. Trump is asked about potential war crimes. He responds by attacking the journalist (the excellent @KannoYoungs) and the NYT. https://t.co/uA6U8NCAP3 — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) April 6, 2026

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5.

When is this madness going to end. https://t.co/fltehMGFIt — tern (@1goodtern) April 7, 2026

6.

This anger and lashing out is because his mind is no longer capable of creating a response. pic.twitter.com/PUy3mgIWSy — Matt (Taylor’s Version) (@MattMMPLS) April 6, 2026

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Trump can’t answer a question so he attacks the questioner. — Linda Stevens 🌎 (@Linda__Stevens) April 6, 2026

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