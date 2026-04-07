US donald trump Iran

An American said Europeans had ‘no idea’ how angry the US is with them right now and these A++ replies have never made us more proud to be European

John Plunkett. Updated April 7th, 2026

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The United States’ relationship with Britain and the rest of Europe isn’t quite what it was at the moment, as no-one anywhere needs reminding.

European leaders’ refusal to do whatever Donald Trump tells them to do is basically the only good thing to have come out of the American president’s war on Iran.

Trump isn’t happy about it, obviously, and neither is his Maga base, some of whom are falling over themselves to remind their European brethren just how angry America is with them right now.

And we mention it because it prompted no end of thoroughly entertaining and entirely on-point responses.

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