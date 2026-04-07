An American said Europeans had ‘no idea’ how angry the US is with them right now and these A++ replies have never made us more proud to be European

US donald trump Iran

The United States’ relationship with Britain and the rest of Europe isn’t quite what it was at the moment, as no-one anywhere needs reminding.

European leaders’ refusal to do whatever Donald Trump tells them to do is basically the only good thing to have come out of the American president’s war on Iran.

Trump isn’t happy about it, obviously, and neither is his Maga base, some of whom are falling over themselves to remind their European brethren just how angry America is with them right now.

Most Europeans have no idea how absolutely furious with Europe America is. This is not just another disagreement. Betrayal is not something you just let slide. And the mouthy responses from Europeans are pouring gas on that fire. They have misjudged the situation gravely & it… — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) April 4, 2026

And we mention it because it prompted no end of thoroughly entertaining and entirely on-point responses.

1.

Americans have genuinely forgotten they threatened to invade us and seize Nordic territory just 2 months ago. https://t.co/93zfhlnl6I — Skogshuggaren 🏴‍☠️ (@KnugenafLind) April 6, 2026

2.

Europeans, after a four day weekend, reading about just how absolutely furious America is with them. https://t.co/X8aKo9ErHG pic.twitter.com/jW4kk4bxIM — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) April 6, 2026

3.

Most Americans have no idea how much the rest of the planet loathes them and their childish cartoon “culture” — Blair Langmuir (@SnowyKnoller) April 6, 2026

4.

America: threatens to invade Greenland, mocks European soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, leaks intel to Putin, tarriffs Europe, starts an offensive illegal war in Iran and calls on NATO to clean up the mess Europe: no America: I can’t believe you’ve done this https://t.co/RwhomqW0pU — Gryffix 🇳🇱 🇪🇺 (@Gryffix) April 6, 2026

5.

“BeTraYal iS nOt SomEthIng YoU juSt leT sLidE” https://t.co/ICFeJ9Lvr0 pic.twitter.com/yYhmrYBPci — Leo Caesaris (@leo_caesaris) April 5, 2026

6.

We threatened to invade Greenland, you stupid shitbag, did you forget about this??? — NorahBrink (@nbrink77) April 6, 2026

7.