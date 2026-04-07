Andrew Tate said ‘books are below me’ and it was a glorious self-own for the ages – 17 takedowns definitely worth reading
To the world – briefly! – of clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, who took time out from awaiting his next court summons to share his distaste for reading.
Now it probably won’t come as a surprise to learn that Tate doesn’t spend too much time curled up with a good book, but what really caught people’s attention was the way he chose to express it. On Twitter, obviously.
Books are below me.
— Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 5, 2026
And even for a man who is no stranger to a self-own or three, this was proper top tier stuff.
1.
A literate person would of course say “beneath” not “below” https://t.co/9aj67lBCSE
— Benjamin Kunkel (@kunktation) April 6, 2026
2.
‘The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read.’
Mark Twain https://t.co/uhhbyUB999
— Edmund (@Kulambq) April 6, 2026
3.
Me standing on the roof of a library. https://t.co/LLyz2b0CB2
— Καλός (@realKalos) April 7, 2026
4.
“Books are below me.”
“Don’t you mean ‘beneath’?”
“Yeah, that.”
“But they’re behind you.”
“Stop digging.” https://t.co/Uy1XrQhUuF pic.twitter.com/GcIg8l0Gw9
— Early Man (@ViolentSperg) April 7, 2026
5.
That’s quite normal when you stand on them to look taller. https://t.co/XVggNkXHJH
— Florence Lox (@floboflo) April 7, 2026
6.
You don’t have to burn books to destroy a culture. Just get people to stop reading them.
— Ray Bradbury https://t.co/VLcpsrNtcT
— Reads with Ravi (@readswithravi) April 6, 2026
7.
Bragging about being illiterate isn’t the flex you think it is. You aren’t “above” books you’re just too mentally weak to focus on a page
— Chase (@Chase1714898326) April 5, 2026
8.
‘It is what you read when you don’t have to that determines what you will be when you can’t help it.’
Oscar Wilde https://t.co/uhhbyUB999
— Edmund (@Kulambq) April 6, 2026