Andrew Tate said ‘books are below me’ and it was a glorious self-own for the ages – 17 takedowns definitely worth reading

Weird World Andrew tate

To the world – briefly! – of clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, who took time out from awaiting his next court summons to share his distaste for reading.

Now it probably won’t come as a surprise to learn that Tate doesn’t spend too much time curled up with a good book, but what really caught people’s attention was the way he chose to express it. On Twitter, obviously.

Books are below me. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 5, 2026

And even for a man who is no stranger to a self-own or three, this was proper top tier stuff.

1.

A literate person would of course say “beneath” not “below” https://t.co/9aj67lBCSE — Benjamin Kunkel (@kunktation) April 6, 2026

2.

‘The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read.’ Mark Twain https://t.co/uhhbyUB999 — Edmund (@Kulambq) April 6, 2026

3.

Me standing on the roof of a library. https://t.co/LLyz2b0CB2 — Καλός (@realKalos) April 7, 2026

4.

5.

That’s quite normal when you stand on them to look taller. https://t.co/XVggNkXHJH — Florence Lox (@floboflo) April 7, 2026

6.

You don’t have to burn books to destroy a culture. Just get people to stop reading them. — Ray Bradbury https://t.co/VLcpsrNtcT — Reads with Ravi (@readswithravi) April 6, 2026

7.

Bragging about being illiterate isn’t the flex you think it is. You aren’t “above” books you’re just too mentally weak to focus on a page — Chase (@Chase1714898326) April 5, 2026

8.