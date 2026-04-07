Weird World Andrew tate

Andrew Tate said ‘books are below me’ and it was a glorious self-own for the ages – 17 takedowns definitely worth reading

John Plunkett. Updated April 7th, 2026

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To the world – briefly! – of clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, who took time out from awaiting his next court summons to share his distaste for reading.

Now it probably won’t come as a surprise to learn that Tate doesn’t spend too much time curled up with a good book, but what really caught people’s attention was the way he chose to express it. On Twitter, obviously.

And even for a man who is no stranger to a self-own or three, this was proper top tier stuff.

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