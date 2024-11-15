The look on Muffin the cat’s face after he just got the snip went wildly viral – 22 favourite (and occasionally most relatable) responses

Animals cats pets

Look, we can all relate. Somebody takes a picture of you when we’re out of sorts or worse for wear, and it haunts you forever.

So you can really feel for Muffin the cat, a moggy living in Florida, who was neutered by the vet this week – and a post-op picture of him looking groggy and out of it has gone insanely viral.

SNIP SNIP—his name is Muffin and he won’t be knocking up any pretty young things anymore. Thanks Operation Catnip in Gainesville, FL. pic.twitter.com/iMwTx3ymZb — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) November 13, 2024

Naturally, people now feel protective of our new hero, even at the same time as laughing at him.

Formerly known as Stud Muffin, now just muffin. — Fellarina Gaia (@dana_hagger) November 13, 2024

What havoc was this cat wreaking on the streets to warrant a public announcement of his sterilization? https://t.co/93GfYoxGGM — Dani Gomez (@DaniGomezComedy) November 14, 2024

I volunteer at spay and neuter clinic. I work in recovery, they act just like humans when they wake up from wake up from anesthesia, lol. pic.twitter.com/4UZYIubCgo — Mrs. Nikko Hill (unaffiliated voter) (@nikko_hill) November 13, 2024

I thought he was winking pic.twitter.com/c4s2EAGWsR — Sailor Rose RedV-Tuber (@RedRoseSenshi) November 14, 2024

You had a great run, Muffin. pic.twitter.com/F4agvOHEbg — La Jefa con la salsa (@Mahogany_Mama) November 14, 2024

That’s the spirit! do Florida men now https://t.co/TFrUuC0BuC — rae (@RaeWitte) November 15, 2024

Muffin looks high. Probably best since he just lost his nugs. — Murray Phelps (@MurrayPhelps3) November 14, 2024

the face of someone who is absolutely going to try to continue knocking up pretty young things after this pic.twitter.com/7Cp9YWmNBP — Courtney Q (@mama_quartzzz) November 15, 2024

