Animals cats pets

The look on Muffin the cat’s face after he just got the snip went wildly viral – 22 favourite (and occasionally most relatable) responses

Poke Reporter. Updated November 15th, 2024

Look, we can all relate. Somebody takes a picture of you when we’re out of sorts or worse for wear, and it haunts you forever.

So you can really feel for Muffin the cat, a moggy living in Florida, who was neutered by the vet this week – and a post-op picture of him looking groggy and out of it has gone insanely viral.

Naturally, people now feel protective of our new hero, even at the same time as laughing at him.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2