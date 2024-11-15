Colin Murray asked people to come up with ‘chocolate James Bond movies’ – 16 Spectre-acular suggestions

Twitter james bond puns

In a rare Accidental Partridge moment, Countdown presenter Colin Murray revealed his partiality for James Bond – at least in chocolate form.

Just bought a collection of James Bond mini chocolate bars (not an Ad). I started thinking about chocolate James Bond movies and I’m struggling! All I’ve managed… Licence To Kit Kat

No Dime To Die

Butterfinger (US) Help me out if you can. Or not. 0️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/jGcF5Ye9i3 — colin murray (@ColinMurray) November 12, 2024

People were neither shaken nor stirred by the request, and we spied a lot of excellent suggestions. These were our favourites.

1.

From Rocher With Love — Cadwgan (@dwgster) November 12, 2024

2.

Dimebars are forever — Tony Mays (@AFCBTony) November 12, 2024

3.

The man with the Golden Cup — Kola Kube (@NoMovingOn) November 12, 2024

4.

On her galaxy’s secret service — Jon Braddick (@jontheduck96) November 12, 2024

5.

MoonFlaker — Kiko Sheehan (@KikoSheehan) November 12, 2024

6.

Quality Street of Solace — David (@drushe1983) November 12, 2024

7.

best i’ve got is Casino Rolo — Luke Gardiner (@LukeJGardiner) November 12, 2024

8.

Diamonds Are Ferrero? — Calvin Dyson (@calvindyson) November 12, 2024

9.

Live and Let Daim. — AJ Harland (@iHarlandos) November 12, 2024

10.

You Only Live Twix. — Neil (@_Enanem_) November 12, 2024

11.

Lindt and Let Die — lewis macleod (@lewismacleod) November 12, 2024

12.

For Yorkie Eyes Only? — Martin Long (@martinlong87) November 12, 2024

13.

For Your Eyes Tobleronely — Duncan Smith (@Duncan_Smith) November 12, 2024

14.

The Twirl Is Not Enough — Kyle Young (@kyoung_design) November 12, 2024

15.

16.

This is all of us at the end of December, when we go from The Chocolate is Not Enough to ‘Never Say Chocolate Again’.

The name’s chocolate, James Chocolate: License to chocolate https://t.co/dClgbzKdw1 — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) November 12, 2024

