Somebody claimed that America has the best flag, so the internet waved 17 alternatives under their nose

Twitter flags

An American Twitter user, Jaivin, made a rather bold claim on the platform. He stated that the American stars and stripes flag is the best and that ‘all the others are just worse’.

Obviously, if you’re looking for a fight, then posting an opinion on Twitter is the best place to start.

i'm sorry but america has the best flag. all the others are just worse pic.twitter.com/NREhWJ2d2j — jaivin (@jaivinwylde) November 9, 2024

There were certainly plenty of people who disagreed and it’s entertaining and informative stuff.

Isle of Man enters the chat pic.twitter.com/Qs3vQzNTm0 — iSmell (@ismellbullpoo) November 11, 2024

can any of us defeat a dragon though? pic.twitter.com/a3RTc2eEH4 — Devon ‍♀️‍♀️ (@dcrebbin_) November 10, 2024

The flag for the village of Hensbroek in the Netherlands is better…. pic.twitter.com/0lkuoTE6Dw — Jon Betts (@jonboy72) November 11, 2024

British Indian Ocean Territory’s flag pic.twitter.com/5bUj5jTUE3 — Object Zero (@Object_Zero_) November 9, 2024

