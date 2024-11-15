‘What did you think was completely normal in your relationship until somebody pointed out it was weird?’ – 18 bizarre habits of odd couples

Life r/AskReddit

Other people’s relationships can often seem a bit of a mystery, but have you ever considered that somebody is looking at yours and wondering what the heck is going on in there?

The good people of Reddit have been tackling this thorny issue after user PrettyGreenEyes93 asked this question:

‘What did you think was completely normal in your relationship until somebody pointed out it was weird?’

And there were lots of people will to reveal the coupled-up oddities that they hadn’t realised existed until someone told them so.

1.

‘Waking me up in the middle of the night to continue a fight.’

–Radiant-Barracuda-18

2.

‘I thought it was okay to get a few episodes ahead on Netflix without my partner… until a friend pointed out that I was basically committing a relationship crime.’

–BigRusty1047

3.

‘There’s still prejudice when a couple doesn’t share a bedroom. In our case, he snores, I have a light sleep. We both move a lot during the night. I’m always cold, he rarely sleeps with blankets. I like to read until later, he likes to sleep earlier than me.

‘We cuddle at night/in the morning. After resting properly, we are keen to see each other. The few nights we share the same bed/bedroom, I was miserable.’

–island-breeze

4.

‘My husband and I don’t fight. Practically ever. We have calm discussions when we disagree and always find a solid resolution. Been together 10 years and I can count on one hand many fights we’ve had.’

–Original_Translator9

5.

‘My last girlfriend and I were nudists in our house. Basically from the time we entered the house to when we got ready to leave for work we were both in, at most, boxers/panties. One time a friend was coming over to grab something from me while I was at work. I didn’t think about my ex being home at that time and didn’t think to inform either that the other might be there.

‘She was chilling on the couch completely naked watching tv and he just came in without knocking thinking the house was empty. Everyone was chill about it but he informed me how odd he thought it was that she was just chilling naked. I told him that that’s how I lived too and it really blew his mind.’

–Assistantshrimp

6.

‘My first girlfriend (3rd year of college) was at my side every waking moment. No matter what I was doing, where I was going. Any movie, errand, we were NEVER apart.

Second girlfriend didn’t feel like going to the book store with me and when I looked deflated she said ‘Go without me, we can do different things’. Never occurred to me.’

–Flailing_Aimlessly

7.

‘Y’all are choosing the bad bits. My bf and I got together because he anonymously made me cheese and left it at my door. It stole my heart when I found out it was him. Anyway, people find this story weird and hilarious (he still makes me cheese to this day).’

–chipperland4471

8.

‘We have this thing where we send each other memes every morning like it’s part of our routine. Didn’t know that was ‘weird’ until someone mentioned it!’

–WhispWillow3

9.

‘Apparently the fact that my wife and I have complete access to each other’s phones. Not at all weird for us.’

–its_just_tj