“Which word’s spelling feels like gaslighting?” – 24 confusing but relatable responses

Life spelling

We all struggle to spell certain words, no matter how many times we look them up. For me, it’s deoder..deodar…deodorant.

Recently, the Twitter/X account for dictionary-compiler Merriam-Webster asked followers for the words whose spelling just feels like gaslighting or a cruel joke.

Which word’s spelling feels like gaslighting? — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 22, 2024

And there were a bunch of highly relatable examples provided.

Genealogy. Never send an a to do an o’s job. https://t.co/nXG7KpWGGN — Dominique Jean-Louis (@DominiqueJL15) October 23, 2024

“lisp.” the afflicted can’t even use the word with any dignity. https://t.co/Ja9uZIyVwb — in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) October 24, 2024

Queue. Two, arguably three completely unused letters. — Dan Fronckowiak (@snackystacky) October 22, 2024

Tongue — Susan Dykeman (@susandykeman) October 22, 2024

7.

Wednesday. I mean come on people what are we doing here https://t.co/ilI41VyCwk — Nimisha Barton (@NimishaBarton) October 23, 2024

10.

It irks me that it’s mouse and mice but not house and hice, goose and geese but not moose and meese. — bless this mess (@messydepressy6) October 22, 2024

My go-to example is “embarrass”—with those double ‘r’s and double ‘s’s, it makes me question if I’ve spelled it right no matter how many times I’ve written/seen it. — Odyssia (@Nostal90s) October 22, 2024

I want to carry out the act of maintaining something. So I start with the root maintain. Then I add an “ance” to the end. Simple. Maintainance! My spell check every single time: https://t.co/dU6RY0VmQV pic.twitter.com/4fM3589UOA — @nikpin.ski @ (@pinskinator) October 23, 2024

Worcestershire — Warge (@McMOGin) October 22, 2024

Rhythym. I can’t explain it, but it just does. — Miwan (@_MichaelEJ) October 23, 2024

These are simple words but this…this feels like gaslighting ‍♂️ https://t.co/tFuc46ES6M pic.twitter.com/unuIPLyoIz — De-Mo (@DaHoops_Junkie) October 23, 2024

Hors d’oeuvres (and half the other words we get from the French). I’m embarrassed to admit how long I pronounced that “horse-day-OOV-rays” — Chrissy Hudson Smith (@chrissy_smithy) October 22, 2024

It is most certainly “aisle” https://t.co/y4nCAVV06H — This Barbie Was Returned to the Store (@wstafrican) October 23, 2024

Hemorrhage

Vomiting

Cirrhosis https://t.co/OigF9Ouvdx — Mean Maria (@mitchellscomet) October 24, 2024

Segue. No contest. — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) October 22, 2024

Thigh. — Mark O. Van Wagoner (@VanWagoner) October 22, 2024

Diarrhoea. Please man. — Lu (@Nolundi_M) October 23, 2024

Source: Twitter/X/merriamwebster