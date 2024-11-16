“Which word’s spelling feels like gaslighting?” – 24 confusing but relatable responses
We all struggle to spell certain words, no matter how many times we look them up. For me, it’s deoder..deodar…deodorant.
Recently, the Twitter/X account for dictionary-compiler Merriam-Webster asked followers for the words whose spelling just feels like gaslighting or a cruel joke.
Which word’s spelling feels like gaslighting?
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 22, 2024
And there were a bunch of highly relatable examples provided.
1.
https://t.co/PJq1jhlHIp https://t.co/p7ersFS1SE
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 22, 2024
2.
Genealogy. Never send an a to do an o’s job. https://t.co/nXG7KpWGGN
— Dominique Jean-Louis (@DominiqueJL15) October 23, 2024
3.
“lisp.” the afflicted can’t even use the word with any dignity. https://t.co/Ja9uZIyVwb
— in charge of the girls (@AmeriKraut) October 24, 2024
4.
Queue. Two, arguably three completely unused letters.
— Dan Fronckowiak (@snackystacky) October 22, 2024
5.
Tongue
— Susan Dykeman (@susandykeman) October 22, 2024
6.
“This can’t be right. ‘CON-SCIENCE’?” https://t.co/1YwrH0HP2C pic.twitter.com/7F2yTyWO7H
— Saveydro⚰️ Has Risen From the Grave (@Saveydro) October 23, 2024
7.
through, rough, dough, cough, bough, tough
— J. (@learnteachwin) October 23, 2024
8.
Wednesday. I mean come on people what are we doing here https://t.co/ilI41VyCwk
— Nimisha Barton (@NimishaBarton) October 23, 2024
9.
SEPARATE pic.twitter.com/EVLHQ6InzE
— Susannah Breslin (@susannahbreslin) October 22, 2024
10.
It irks me that it’s mouse and mice but not house and hice, goose and geese but not moose and meese.
— bless this mess (@messydepressy6) October 22, 2024
11.
My go-to example is “embarrass”—with those double ‘r’s and double ‘s’s, it makes me question if I’ve spelled it right no matter how many times I’ve written/seen it.
— Odyssia (@Nostal90s) October 22, 2024
12.
I want to carry out the act of maintaining something.
So I start with the root maintain. Then I add an “ance” to the end. Simple. Maintainance!
My spell check every single time: https://t.co/dU6RY0VmQV pic.twitter.com/4fM3589UOA
— @nikpin.ski @ (@pinskinator) October 23, 2024
13.
Ophthalmology https://t.co/cnD95TjcIK
— Dr. Glaucomflecken (@DGlaucomflecken) October 23, 2024
14.
Worcestershire
— Warge (@McMOGin) October 22, 2024
15.
Rhythym.
I can’t explain it, but it just does.
— Miwan (@_MichaelEJ) October 23, 2024
16.
These are simple words but this…this feels like gaslighting ♂️ https://t.co/tFuc46ES6M pic.twitter.com/unuIPLyoIz
— De-Mo (@DaHoops_Junkie) October 23, 2024
17.
Lieutenant https://t.co/c2UNsiHJy3
— Adley Duncan (@DuncanAdley) October 24, 2024
18.
Hors d’oeuvres (and half the other words we get from the French). I’m embarrassed to admit how long I pronounced that “horse-day-OOV-rays”
— Chrissy Hudson Smith (@chrissy_smithy) October 22, 2024
19.
It is most certainly “aisle” https://t.co/y4nCAVV06H
— This Barbie Was Returned to the Store (@wstafrican) October 23, 2024
20.
Hemorrhage
Vomiting
Cirrhosis https://t.co/OigF9Ouvdx
— Mean Maria (@mitchellscomet) October 24, 2024
21.
Receipt!
— Diandra (@diandraspov) October 22, 2024
22.
Segue. No contest.
— Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) October 22, 2024
23.
Thigh.
— Mark O. Van Wagoner (@VanWagoner) October 22, 2024
24.
Diarrhoea. Please man.
— Lu (@Nolundi_M) October 23, 2024
Source: Twitter/X/merriamwebster