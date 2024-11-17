Nigel Farage shared a photo to prove he was in Clacton and got owned into next week – 15 top takedowns

Politics nigel farage

One of Twitter’s favourite games these days, apart from deadnaming X and sharing Bluesky and Threads addresses, is ‘Where’s Farage?’ – and like that other Wally, he can be very easy to find, if you know where to look –

GB News Sniffing around Donald Trump Other speaking engagements in the US

In short, not Clacton – and certainly not in a face-to-face surgery with his constituents.

Nigel Farage telling constituents where on the world stage he's representing Clacton instead of holding a surgery. pic.twitter.com/RvpdoM1RJC — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) August 17, 2024

He recently ruined the game by posting a location update – from Clacton.

It didn’t make the point he seemed to think it was making, since what people have been asking him to do is – well – his actual job. The one the taxpayers are funding.

The reactions were as unimpressed as you’d expect. The language is sometimes NSFW.

1.

You're going to visitor attractions because that's what you are – ask your constituents when they last went down the arcade on the front — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 15, 2024

2.

When visiting your own constituency is such a special occasion that it deserves a picture (that looks like you're doing lines of coke). — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) November 15, 2024

3.

Most MPs do casework not photo ops — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 15, 2024

4.

5.

The tweet of a teenage boy. https://t.co/Xa9JmSnkXZ — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) November 15, 2024

6.

2nd time in 5 months , would you like a sticker ? — Simon J Warner (@simonjwarner) November 15, 2024

7.

Imagine having to announce every time you’re in your constituency because you’re hardly ever there…#AnywhereButClacton https://t.co/nIQ8dO2Mch — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) November 15, 2024

8.

Do you know, there are 649 other MPs in parliament that don’t post Ai generated selfies from their constituencies. They just go there, hold surgeries and meet people. 649 MPs who work hard and don’t feel the need to virtue signal when they’re doing the job they’re paid for. — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 15, 2024

9.

Nigel Farage's 2nd visit to Clacton in 5 months. Meanwhile he has visited the USA 4 times and spent over 2 week there. pic.twitter.com/4zLgIAB1qF — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) November 15, 2024

10.

Farage cancels European break for weekend break on Clacton beach. pic.twitter.com/rfWoYrh5mo — Garry Pickles (@garrypickles) November 15, 2024

11.

Can you keep going Nigel? I’m hoping for pork scratchings. https://t.co/fGMoa5UB8y pic.twitter.com/oqWSCaQRGK — Freddy C. (@FreddySky) November 15, 2024

12.

The population of Clacton is once again Nigel and some 85,000 people who don't matter very much https://t.co/NxKzAFgrrZ — Philip Challinor (@pchallinor) November 15, 2024

13.

I might go to Clacton for a holiday.

It's the one place he won't be near. — Piston Broke ♿️ (@BarnOwl1966) November 15, 2024

14.

This photo, marking Nigel's famous Second Visit, is available to Clacton residents (exclusively!) for just £5! Or signed for just £55! Makes a great Christmas Gift! (Postage and packing £4.99, VAT at 20% not included. Signature may be a facsimile. No refunds.) — Non-event Horizon (@event_non) November 15, 2024

15.

Odd looking place for a constituency surgery.

Looks a little more like a cheap photo opportunity.

I bet his driver didn't even turn the engine off on his car before leaving Clacton again. https://t.co/mNeZvcS9yH — Gordon McIntosh ✨ #FBPE (@Gordy_Mc1ntosh) November 16, 2024

Likelihood of accuracy – extremely high.

The people of Clacton when @Nigel_Farage turns up. pic.twitter.com/OQti3VfT5q — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 13, 2024

