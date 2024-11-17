Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage shared a photo to prove he was in Clacton and got owned into next week – 15 top takedowns

Poke Staff. Updated November 17th, 2024

One of Twitter’s favourite games these days, apart from deadnaming X and sharing Bluesky and Threads addresses, is ‘Where’s Farage?’ – and like that other Wally, he can be very easy to find, if you know where to look –

GB News

Sniffing around Donald Trump

Other speaking engagements in the US

In short, not Clacton – and certainly not in a face-to-face surgery with his constituents.

He recently ruined the game by posting a location update – from Clacton.

Farage in an arcade, eating ice-cream. Text - I would like all my haters to know that I am once again in Clacton living my best life. ☀️

It didn’t make the point he seemed to think it was making, since what people have been asking him to do is – well – his actual job. The one the taxpayers are funding.

The reactions were as unimpressed as you’d expect. The language is sometimes NSFW.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Likelihood of accuracy – extremely high.

READ MORE

Keir Starmer’s Nigel Farage takedown was already good but this follow-up question was next level

Image Screengrab