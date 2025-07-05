Cilla Black’s Eye of the Tiger cover certainly packed a punch, but not necessarily in a good way

Celebrity tv

For many years, Cilla Black was the face of Saturday night in the UK, with Blind Date and Surprise, Surprise – and even earlier, her own show – Cilla.

The singing star wasn’t afraid to really get into character for her musical interludes …unfortunately – link the time she covered Survivor’s Rocky theme hit, The Eye of the Tiger.

TikToker teiganish described the video as –

A lorra lorra violence with our Cilla singing “Eye Of The Tiger”

Adding –

This is probably the Cilla most flight attendants got to know when they didn’t bring her champers and warm nuts out quickly enough. 😂

We suspect her viewing figures weren’t made up of people like these TikTok users.

It’s amazing what she was allowed to get away with in the name of light entertainment.

Astro Nero

Stallone would’ve had one hell of a choice picking between this version & Survivor’s.

Dorothy Shortstraw

The way she sang ‘Glory’ in the first verse nearly ended me 😂

VikkiLou

Of course, it found its way to Twitter back in 2023, where Corey Kitchener wasn’t thrilled.

I saw this video of Cilla Black singing The Eye of the Tiger, and now you must suffer too pic.twitter.com/LM7XLXzrDr — Corey Kitchener (@CoreyKitchener) July 3, 2023

Here’s what other tweeters thought.

1.

Imagine twitter finally stops working and this is the last thing you'll ever see on the site. https://t.co/GEo2JF5ncw — Rgirvan (@RobGirvan) July 4, 2023

2.

The POV of getting punched in the face by Cilla Black has sent me spiralling https://t.co/TEyMUOsSyy — Nick Walker (@nickw84) July 3, 2023

3.

It sonically recreates a broken, overflowing toilet in the recesses of your mind. https://t.co/xpWwsLT7wM — Ian Hall (@Ian64) July 4, 2023

4.

You're doing the devil's work — Kim Stuff (@dkimuk) July 4, 2023

It really did beg one important question.

Why is a middle-aged woman down the youth club having a boxing match with a local teenage boy? https://t.co/vVwHRaikG0 — Marc Burrows (@20thcenturymarc) July 4, 2023

For anyone who was worried –

I looked into this and it turns out they’re actually actors, they didn’t really have a fight. — Tom Davenport (@TomDavenport) July 4, 2023

READ MORE

This Cilla Black Christmas special is unforgettable TV – and not in a good way

Source @teiganish Image Screengrab