American anti-vaxxer Naomi Wolf aired a conspiracy theory about UK clouds and got owned sky high – 17 withering replies

You wouldn’t think that somebody who was educated at two of the world’s most prestigious universities (Yale and Oxford) would have much time for wild conspiracy theories, but US author and journalist Dr. Naomi Wolf has gone full tin-foil hat.

She was previously banned from Twitter in 2021 for spreading misinformation about the COVID vaccines, but she’s now back and at it again, only this time she’s getting all in a tizz about our clouds.

Insane. This whole island appears to be geoengineered with dozens of lines of particulate; in the US it is typically several. pic.twitter.com/ltkthzeozf — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) July 4, 2025

Solar geoengineering absolutely hecking out of control over an otherwise perfect sunrise, Rye, Sussex, UK. Where are you, Britons? pic.twitter.com/mjdYb42Ldz — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) July 4, 2025

Elaborate layers of geoengineering in Sussex UK – a different tech it appears than in the US, with flight paths so close in parallel the dispersal may be drones or weather balloons (confirmed in use in some geoengineering) rather than all via planes? Horrific. pic.twitter.com/ggMtUXOsAK — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) July 4, 2025

Luckily, there were plenty of people to reassure her in an entertaining way.

American confused by the presence of clouds in the UK pic.twitter.com/w8L9zD9pQR — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 4, 2025

Gatwick Airport is in Sussex, and the flight paths for London's other four airports – Heathrow, Luton, Stansted and London City – go right overhead. You're seeing contrails because you're under one of the world's busiest flight corridors. pic.twitter.com/vGnVVSuDvC — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) July 4, 2025

Can I get "Cloud types we were taught in Elementary school" for 1,000, Alex? — Roe Fooking Oneal (@Roexoxoxoxo) July 4, 2025

It is a sad commentary on people's idiocy that you have 8 NYT best sellers.‍♂️ — Challenge Your Beliefs (@ChallengeBelief) July 4, 2025

and what's that wet stuff always falling from the sky? — #NAFO Human (@uavictory22) July 4, 2025

In the UK, we have a special word for these terrifying harbingers of the end of civilisation, we call them 'clouds'. — Vikki (@TetchyBitch) July 4, 2025

That’s an awfully complex explanation for something as simple as a cloud and a contrail. — Andy (@andythegymrat) July 4, 2025

Landseer, 19th century. You’re in the UK, love. We have cloud as our default setting. pic.twitter.com/hQmmnE6hFT — meg sanders (@_megster) July 4, 2025

