Weird World conspiracy theories Naomi wolf

American anti-vaxxer Naomi Wolf aired a conspiracy theory about UK clouds and got owned sky high – 17 withering replies

David Harris. Updated July 6th, 2025

You wouldn’t think that somebody who was educated at two of the world’s most prestigious universities (Yale and Oxford) would have much time for wild conspiracy theories, but US author and journalist Dr. Naomi Wolf has gone full tin-foil hat.

She was previously banned from Twitter in 2021 for spreading misinformation about the COVID vaccines, but she’s now back and at it again, only this time she’s getting all in a tizz about our clouds.

Luckily, there were plenty of people to reassure her in an entertaining way.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2