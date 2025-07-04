A Reform UK superfan asked why no-one had heard of these things in the ’60s and was joyously owned into next year

Science Reform UK

To the world now of Reform UK superfan @Jenny_1884 who describes herself, among other things, as a Brexiteer and a ‘generally nice person (unless something or someone really winds me up)’.

And one of the things that apparently winds her up is things like food allergies, autism, ADHD, gluten intolerance, dairy intolerance and, well, you get the idea by now.

They wind her up because when she was growing up in the ’60s she says no-one had heard of anyone with them. And naturally went on Twitter to talk about it.

Growing up in the 60s you never heard of anyone with !!! Food Allergies

Autism

ADHD

Gluten Intolerance

Dairy Intolerance Why? — Jen k (@Jenny_1884) July 1, 2025

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because there was no end of people only too happy to help out with her question.

1.

Exactly!!! Up until 1860 there was no such thing as “germs”or “bacteria”, then suddenly they existed out of nowhere. I want to go back to 1859 when there was no such things as germs. I want my country back — Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) July 1, 2025

2.

11 thousand likes horrifying People who grew up in the early 1600s didn’t know Gravity was a thing. Doesn’t mean it didn’t fuckin exist https://t.co/1QWiXj7eed — C (@_CM_67_) July 2, 2025

3.

People did have autism and ADHD back then. People were institutionalised for it — mitch (@mitchelld199) July 1, 2025

4.

Growing up in the 1200s you never heard of anyone with !!! Bubonic plague

Cancer

Pneumonic plague

Dropsy Why? https://t.co/WIIPsfeFI6 — alice (@alice_the_saint) July 2, 2025

5.

Wrong my great grandmother had dairy intolerance , my aunt has it I have it and my niece has it.. dairy intolerance is genetic — Flamingo Queen /// (@Mourning_starz) July 1, 2025

6.