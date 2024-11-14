Keir Starmer’s Nigel Farage takedown was already good but this follow-up question was next level

Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage takedowns

You might already have seen Keir Starmer’s fabulous takedown of Nigel Farage after the Reform UK leader took time out from following Donald Trump’s entourage around America to actually turn up in the House of Commons. And think of a question!

Keir Starmer to Nigel Farage(Reform MP): ” I’m glad to see him making a rare appearance back here in Britain… I was half expecting to see him on the immigration statistics…” #PMQs pic.twitter.com/U3vLxWRH7m — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) November 13, 2024

And it’s fair to say it went down well with lots of people, even people who don’t actually like Keir Starmer, even if Farage was putting on the bravest of faces while he did it.

Someone kindly explain to Farage, they are laughing at him, not with him. And long may that continue. — Amjad Khan (@SmartCircleComm) November 13, 2024

But he wasn’t laughing afterwards when Farage suggested he wouldn’t hang around PMQs if all Starmer was going to do was make fun of him.

And hard to believe we know, but this journalist’s follow-up question made the whole thing even better, shared by @archer_rs over on Twitter.

Nigel Farage briefed journalists in the HOC lobby after his humiliation at PMQs saying he didn’t intend to,

“Hang around and be insulted by Starmer” One asked him if that meant he was going to Clacton.

Farage told him to F-off. https://t.co/kxlAC020N7 — RS Archer (@archer_rs) November 13, 2024

Oh to have had that also captured on camera.

Farage doesn’t have to stay there to be insulted, he can go pretty much anywhere and get insulted instead — Mark Jones (@Jonahuk62) November 13, 2024

A bit of a snowflake I see…. — AlexanderHarve (@Alexand64830045) November 13, 2024

The PM goes up and up in my estimation, despite many areas where I disagree with him — George Adamson MBE MA (St And)️☦ (@GeorgeA99088421) November 13, 2024

He wasn’t insulted he didn’t like the truth! Coward he can give it but can’t take a harmless truthful comment!@Nigel_Farage — Ann Mac (@ginandfred) November 13, 2024

I really do hope this is true… — Craig McKee FCCT (@CraigMcKeeEdu) November 13, 2024

