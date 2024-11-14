Politics Keir Starmer nigel farage takedowns

Keir Starmer’s Nigel Farage takedown was already good but this follow-up question was next level

John Plunkett. Updated November 14th, 2024

You might already have seen Keir Starmer’s fabulous takedown of Nigel Farage after the Reform UK leader took time out from following Donald Trump’s entourage around America to actually turn up in the House of Commons. And think of a question!

And it’s fair to say it went down well with lots of people, even people who don’t actually like Keir Starmer, even if Farage was putting on the bravest of faces while he did it.

But he wasn’t laughing afterwards when Farage suggested he wouldn’t hang around PMQs if all Starmer was going to do was make fun of him.

And hard to believe we know, but this journalist’s follow-up question made the whole thing even better, shared by @archer_rs over on Twitter.

Oh to have had that also captured on camera.

READ MORE

Someone asked ‘Who thinks Farage would be a better PM than Starmer?’ and the internet pulled no punches – 15 favourites

Source @archer_rs