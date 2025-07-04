The British Embassy in Washington wins the ‘Best Fourth of July Tweet’ award again – and it’s as delightfully snarky as it should be

US America

The Fourth of July is American Independence Day, celebrating the ratification of the Declaration of Independence which created the nation of The United States. It’s a federal holiday, celebrated with fireworks, food and family across all 50 states.

However, in Washington’s British Embassy, it’s not such a straightforward celebration, seeing as the independence gained was from the rule of the British crown.

For that reason, the embassy’s social media team created its own tradition of tweeting jokes about it all – something they might no longer get away with, under the Orange Fuehrer’s new anti-democracy regime.

This #FourthofJuly, we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Brit Lewis Carroll. Nope, nothing else to note — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) July 4, 2015

TRAVEL ADVICE UPDATE: Showings of patriotism expected across the USA today. Expect large red, white and blue gatherings, hot dog consumption, “U-S-A” chants and firing of decorative explosives. British nationals are encouraged to hide their tea. pic.twitter.com/BYS6vb3DKw — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) July 4, 2018

Light beer and iced tea #FourthOfJuly pic.twitter.com/TbqbnQZf6L — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) July 4, 2019

We made a Fourth of July playlist… 🇬🇧💔🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A2TIo7Wd5C — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) July 4, 2022

Wait, America… you were serious?? pic.twitter.com/kYgJA3Mzcd — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) July 4, 2023

And this year, they broke out that transatlantic ice-breaker – the Beckhams.

Enjoy your big day! Honestly… pic.twitter.com/48DG7CnYVV — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) July 4, 2025

This is what tweeters thought of it.

Shots fired. — Sreemoy Talukdar (@sreemoytalukdar) July 4, 2025

You're gonna get deported — gogzy (@gogzkerr) July 4, 2025

Happy Treason Day to all my excellent US friends and colleagues! https://t.co/ZasbqC6QCx — Matthew Savill (@MTSavill) July 4, 2025

We can’t swear this was a joke.

must be nice to be able to post this without being arrested — Fareesh Vijayarangam (@fareesh) July 4, 2025

If the special relationship is at all strained, this might be a way to fix it.

There's always a special place in my heart for Old Blighty. Off topic but I wish Brits would open more chippies in the US. Use them as secret espionage stations, I don't care. As long as the cod/haddock is fresh. No one would ever suspect. Please delete this after you read it. — Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) July 4, 2023

Before any fresh hostilities break out, the joke tweet is always followed by heartfelt good wishes – like this.

Of course, we wish all our American friends a very Happy Independence Day! We’ve remained the closest of allies and we love our Special Relationship with you 🇬🇧 ❤️ 🇺🇸 — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) July 4, 2023

