US joe biden

A clip of Joe Biden wandering off into the Amazon Rainforest was spectacular joke fodder – 19 funniest comments

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 18th, 2024

Despite much of the media attention focusing on Donald Trump‘s eccentric personnel picks, Joe Biden is still the man with his hand on the tiller.

In addition to granting Ukraine permission to extend its use of American weaponry, Biden has become the first incumbent US President to visit the Amazon Rainforest.

Several outlets shared a clip of him leaving the lectern after making a speech, and without the context of what went before – it looked a little odd.

If you wanted to fake your own death, causing Kamala Harris to become President No. 47 and ruining Trump’s merch sales, this would be a good way to do it. Just saying.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2