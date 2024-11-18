A clip of Joe Biden wandering off into the Amazon Rainforest was spectacular joke fodder – 19 funniest comments

US joe biden

Despite much of the media attention focusing on Donald Trump‘s eccentric personnel picks, Joe Biden is still the man with his hand on the tiller.

In addition to granting Ukraine permission to extend its use of American weaponry, Biden has become the first incumbent US President to visit the Amazon Rainforest.

I'm proud to be the first sitting U.S. President to visit the Amazon rainforest. We must recommit to protecting our planet. Our world's forests are one of the most powerful solutions we have to fight climate change. pic.twitter.com/MVEuddDQoS — President Biden (@POTUS) November 18, 2024

Several outlets shared a clip of him leaving the lectern after making a speech, and without the context of what went before – it looked a little odd.

Joe Biden becomes the first sitting US President to visit the Amazon Rainforest. pic.twitter.com/jdO9O73DoC — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 17, 2024

If you wanted to fake your own death, causing Kamala Harris to become President No. 47 and ruining Trump’s merch sales, this would be a good way to do it. Just saying.

1.

And that was the last time anyone saw Joe Biden… pic.twitter.com/1J8RVREXoe — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) November 17, 2024

2.

Bro it looks like they just released Joe Biden into the wild pic.twitter.com/1ujshBVi9v — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) November 17, 2024

3.

Why does this look like Joe Biden is a surprise entrant in to this years “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/akg6F2AEA3 — putasinghonit (@putasinghonit) November 17, 2024

4.

UPDATE: Joe Biden emerges from the Amazon Jungle appearing 40 years younger. Speaking to reporters, he had this to say: "I found it Jack." https://t.co/NksbrpAQ82 pic.twitter.com/QFXudtwYny — Qua (@asubparusername) November 18, 2024

5.

Biden wandering into the rainforest: pic.twitter.com/jIO0FRGQjX — Mean Green Mother (@Mean_Grn_Mother) November 17, 2024

6.

He’s really doing all the side quests now that he can retire — kitanas (@xKitanas) November 17, 2024

7.

Wait, wheres he going? SAVE HIM FROM THE JUNGLE. HE TOO OLD. pic.twitter.com/NAYCBiDifm — BWWB – $FREN (@user11011001069) November 17, 2024

8.

that one friend w no car after the hangout https://t.co/PntfEPYql4 — madi ☠︎ (@ASTR0ZOMBIEZ) November 17, 2024

9.