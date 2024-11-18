Laura Kuenssberg was corrected into next week and didn’t even blink – 9 responses that surely say it all

Politics Laura Kuenssberg

In our latest instalment of ‘watching Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday morning show on BBC1 so you don’t have to’, one of this week’s guests was Labour’s transport secretary, Louise Haigh.

The BBC’s former political editor, Kuenssberg was especially interested to ask about the ‘inflation busting increase’ given to rail unions by the new Labour government, except it turned out that wasn’t quite right.

And the way Haigh corrected her – and the interviewer’s response, or rather lack of it – sent it viral.

Laura Kuenssberg, “You got train drivers back to work by offering them pretty chunky inflation busting pay deals” Louise Haigh, “It wasn’t inflation busting.. We were looking at the last three years, it was below inflation” Kuenssberg, “It was a generous deal” Haigh, “It was a… pic.twitter.com/TIKDGvXscW — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 17, 2024

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Incredible, just how casually Kuenssberg skates over the fact she got the facts flat-out wrong in her opening framing question. BBC: “Why did you dye your hair blond?”

Guest: “It’s red.”

BBC: “Let’s call it strawberry. Why so short?”

Guest: “It’s long.”

BBC: “Ok. If you say so.” https://t.co/bx4oIVqzhR — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) November 17, 2024

2.

Laura Kuenssberg really does have this quite remarkable ability to make me feel quite sympathetic towards people I don’t generally care for much. https://t.co/z9h3OhlD1m — Razor Marone (@Streettough) November 18, 2024

3.

So her inaccurate line of questioning is called out immediately and LK just moves on as if nothing happened…this is why she shouldn’t be on the BBC at all, let alone hosting a ‘flagship’ programme. Appalling. — Trinovantian (@emceegeegee) November 17, 2024

4.

Kuenssberg unable to contain her seething resentment at workers she sees as beneath her being paid a fair wage. #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/fTMm3gAM2m — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) November 17, 2024

5.

The bias and inaccuracies of LK dismantled by an impressive display by Louise Haigh!!! — Stuart Hemingway #YNWA#ProEU#JFT97 (@stu_hem) November 17, 2024

6.

With her salary of £325,000 a year you can’t blame Kuenssberg for being a little envious of and zealous about the money going to welfare recipients and workers https://t.co/QJr0oNcreC — Patrick Dunleavy (@PJDunleavy) November 18, 2024

7.

Beautifully counteracting the blatant Kuenssberg bias. https://t.co/duTnICHHMr — Jill (@comealongflossy) November 18, 2024

8.

How do these people stay calm I’ll never know, Kuenssberg is so irritating, especially when she slips in the last word. — Liz Simmons (@LIZSIMM45341967) November 17, 2024

9.

In your face Laura, again! It’s great to have the grown-ups in charge finally!!! — TC (@TonyCampbellino) November 17, 2024

Source @implausibleblog