The sound of these GB News viewers trying to process this GB News headline is today’s most satisfying thing

Spare a thought – only kidding – for these GB News viewers struggling to cope with the news that almost 10,000 foreign nationals had been deported since Keir Starmer took office in July.

But don’t take our word for it, here’s, er, GB News.

And while this appears to be a significant win for Starmer it proved a proper brain-melter for those followers of @GBNews who have spent forever demanding that this sort of thing happens, only to be totally confused when it, you know, actually happens.

The cognitive dissonance in the comments section is off the scale! Their brains are self combusting with the news that LABOUR are actually deporting immigrants who have no right to be here – in greater numbers than the Tories ever achieved It’s called a functioning government pic.twitter.com/87PkxjxVYc — Emma (@MonkEmma) November 17, 2024

And here they are!

1.

Where to exactly ? — Baroness Foster DBE #FreeTheHostages❤️ (@jfoster2019) November 16, 2024

2.

We'll need to see proof, flight records and who was deported and to where… otherwise this is just bullshit… — Jonny Bell (@Jonnywsbell) November 16, 2024

3.

I know I'm cynical, but I simply don't believe it. Who were they? Why no human right's lawyers baying for blood? — Sir Peter Morris: Just fed up of all the nonsense. (@petemorristwit) November 17, 2024

4.

We have no details on any of these ‘migrants’. Were they just the Albanians identified under the Tory returns agreement? Or foreign prisoners? Or channel crossers? Who were they and why the secrecy? Something smells here. — ChilternBear (@chilternbear11) November 17, 2024

5.

This is all theatre folks.. sorry! — Clive Dartmoor (@CliveDartmoor) November 16, 2024

6.

If true, why hasn’t he organised a broadcast to let us know? He couldn’t wait to boast about the single dinghy supplier that was arrested. Unless I see proof, I’ll call this story in the leftie rag bs. — Deedy (@Deedy2201) November 17, 2024

7.

Then why do we need more hotels? — Jonny Melamet (@jonnymelamet) November 16, 2024

8.

And suddenly all the ‘human rights’ lawyers disappear — Steve Mac (@stevemac234) November 16, 2024

9.

Where is the proof? — Salty Duchess #IStandWithCatherine (@duchess_salty) November 17, 2024

Well it must be true, it’s on GB News FFS.

The comments full of blue tick fuckwits trying to cope https://t.co/qXmfSLpKds — Jake (@ToryWipeout) November 16, 2024

H/T @GBNEWS