The plight of this person featured in The Telegraph had people reaching for their tiny violins

Life is pretty tough for a lot of people in this country right now. The cost of living crisis still endures and food banks have more users than ever.

So we can easily understand the lack of empathy with which this following story from The Telegraph was met.

Let’s take a look. Thanks to Gyll King for sharing on Twitter.

Stop whinging – there's always someone who's got it a lot worse than you. I mean look at this poor cow. pic.twitter.com/X8evAJHrDh — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) November 15, 2024

Awww, bless! Or perhaps not…

1.

"I mean…one should expect their Le Creuset pans to be compatible with their hob, especially as my Smeg one cost four thousand pounds, I'm so angry they don't work…I want to throw myself in a hot bath and cry while drinking a vintage wine" — Stu Robson (@StuLRobson77) November 15, 2024

2.

The fact that they've printed this is even more mind blowing than the headline itself. I mean, it's not like there isn't much going on in the world at the moment — Just an observer #Fromtherivertothesea (@meatfreemeals1) November 15, 2024

3.

A Smeg hob sob story. — Fifi la Fiend (@fififiend) November 15, 2024

4.

I'm starting a sponsored walk around my flat for her. — ️hi! (@grapefruitzzz) November 16, 2024

5.

Oh well back to microwave dinners then — Baron Susi Strange (@ijs1965) November 15, 2024

6.

Thoughts and prayers for her at this difficult time. If she wants to offload the le creuset I'll offer her a tenner for the set. My set of pans I bought for 50 quid off the Internet are starting to look a bit scruffy. — Vikki (@TetchyBitch) November 17, 2024

7.

Thoughts and prayers? — Jeff hough (@Jeffhough9) November 16, 2024

8.

OMG. How can she carry on? — Sue McKee (@Sukee49) November 16, 2024

9.

I don’t think I will be able to sleep tonight with the injustice! — mary hughes (@maryhug12390126) November 16, 2024

10.

And they say nurses have it tough. 'My £4k Smeg hob doesn't work with my Le Creuset pans – I'm furious' https://t.co/akMVrx93hW — Toddington (@HXValley) November 17, 2024

11.

Can we crowd fund? — Don Johnson (@Donjohnsonagain) November 16, 2024

12.

Don't you just hate when that happens? pic.twitter.com/YDUMhyjtqU — Robespierre (YouTube) (@MaxFRobespierre) November 16, 2024

It makes you think.

Hold your loved ones a little closer tonight. You just never think something like this can happen to you, you know? https://t.co/JkNjbLtFUC — Helen (@ohnoitshelen) November 16, 2024

