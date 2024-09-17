Break out the tiny violins for this Telegraph columnist’s millionaire friends who are all leaving the UK

News telegraph

There’s nothing new about the Telegraph opinion page looking like a product of a random headline generator created by Jacob Rees-Mogg from the Collected Works of Margaret Thatcher and Katie Hopkins.

If you haven’t spotted them in the wild, here’s the montage.

One of the latest Britain-bashing rants came from Sophia Money-Coutts, who had a tale of woe about her social circle. Grab the tissues.

We didn’t detect much sympathy, but we don’t have an electron microscope to hand. These comments give a very good sense of the vibe.

1.

What can have happened over the last 14 years to mean that nothing works here any more? Or was it all working perfectly for her and her friends until July? I would love to know. pic.twitter.com/kdjSb9V85P — Mark E Thomas @mrmarkethomas.bsky.social (@MrMarkEThomas) September 16, 2024

2.

Sophia, daughter of 9th Baron Latymer, of the Coutts family who founded the private bank … says proudly that 'all of her friends' are millionaires and 'they're all leaving'. pic.twitter.com/MVoVlF9fIB — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) September 16, 2024

3.

I will never tire of very rich Tories leaving the country because their very rich Tory friends ran the country into the ground for 14 years. https://t.co/xFHDgv2SH6 — Brendan May (@bmay) September 16, 2024

4.

If you invented a character called Sophia Money-Coutts and put her in a state of the nation novel as an defender of the ruling class you'd be laughed at pic.twitter.com/mLNqAxjcjE — Ben Morgan (@B_Morgan14) September 16, 2024

5.

Burglar-arsonists leave house they've been in all night stating "there's nothing valuable here and it smells of ash everywhere" https://t.co/t0nQiiwJqO — Justin Parkhurst (@justinparkhurst) September 17, 2024

6.

Wait until: -Sophia Money-Coutts finds out which political party has been in charge of the UK for the last 14yrs until ten weeks ago -Sophia Money-Coutts finds out her employer the Daily Telegraph supported the same party while it was in power for those 14yrs She'll be LIVID. pic.twitter.com/iyVWJS4U2x — Alex Sowden (@AJS77) September 16, 2024

7.

What can we do to hasten their exit? https://t.co/TtoBNnwIl5 — Paul Crüst. (@ghosteggs) September 15, 2024

8.

"Two separate friends and their families have just landed in Dubai for the start of the school year. Another is talking seriously about Abu Dhabi. Another still is about to head to Singapore." Has anyone told her that her friends aren't very nice people? pic.twitter.com/prl0ClPLeA — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) September 15, 2024

9.

Yeah, you don't fix 14 years of neglect in 2½ months, you daft twat. That's why 'nothing works here anymore'!

What you mean is "All of my friends are leaving the UK because they don't like that the Tory cartel got kicked out". #KTTO pic.twitter.com/LSGVox6Fdn — (@EyeofHorrors) September 16, 2024

10.

Jeez, with a name like that the satire practically writes itself https://t.co/szK6ufJXOH — Brexite: you either love it or hate it (@brexacious) September 16, 2024

11.

Question: Did they vote Tory? All of my friends are leaving the UK because ‘nothing works here any more’ https://t.co/OuQulBw563 — Angela Murphy (@angelamurphy99) September 14, 2024

12.

What a pathetic article. It exudes arrogant & rancid upper middle class privilege. UK will be better off with these folks going on a permanent world tour All of my friends are leaving the UK because ‘nothing works here any more’ https://t.co/Ul0douj25t — Rose-Valmary (@valmary_rose8) September 14, 2024

13.

Sophia Money-Coutts….. I swear the Telegraph makes these people up. Fenella Generationalwealth-Getoffmyland — Doctor Maybe (@acsdawson) September 15, 2024

14.

This made me laugh out loud… Issy Talkshit has a rival … For the best utter garbage. "All of my friends are leaving the UK because ‘nothing works here any more’" https://t.co/BnK2J2cmOS — ArthurMC2 (@arthur_mc2) September 15, 2024

15.

They were careless people, Tom and Daisy- they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made. https://t.co/gHA7g9TwzE — Huw Harries (@HuwHarries) September 17, 2024

16.

Vampires after the blood bank runs dry: https://t.co/X9ds9MjRDy — Jack Cuthbert (@JackCuthbert) September 17, 2024

It looks like Deborah Meaden isn’t one of Sophia Money Coutts’ friends.

Interesting… they could stay and help fix it… lightweights. https://t.co/oA7w6oSpTE — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) September 16, 2024

READ MORE

The Telegraph: People should remember how good they had it under the Tories. Everyone: You’re having a laugh, mate

Source Telegraph Image Screengrab