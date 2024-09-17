News telegraph

Break out the tiny violins for this Telegraph columnist’s millionaire friends who are all leaving the UK

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 17th, 2024

There’s nothing new about the Telegraph opinion page looking like a product of a random headline generator created by Jacob Rees-Mogg from the Collected Works of Margaret Thatcher and Katie Hopkins.

If you haven’t spotted them in the wild, here’s the montage.

Politicians have created a multicultural monster beyond control. Who gets the blame? We do The political elite are branding riots in Dublin last week as violently ‘far-Right’ – but it’s mass migration that presents the real danger

Britain still doesn’t have a clue about the scale of the disaster heading its way Starmer’s plans will entrench the worst aspects of the Blair and Brown eras, and hand power to lawyers and quangos

A crisis of masculinity imperils the foundations of the West In Britain and elsewhere, too many men and boys are being ostracised, with tragic results for both sexes

Western civilisation is being driven to oblivion by the false prophets of ‘diversity’ The woke revolutionaries reject real equality in favour of a permanent revolution against fairness and merit

"It’s virtually illegal to be English and proud English folk are more than happy to join in the great festival of Guinness-drinking every March 17. But come April 23, nothing happens"

One of the latest Britain-bashing rants came from Sophia Money-Coutts, who had a tale of woe about her social circle. Grab the tissues.

Sophia Money-Coutts All of my friends are leaving the UK because ‘nothing works here any more’ It’s not just millionaires fleeing – middle-class families have been priced out of this country

We didn’t detect much sympathy, but we don’t have an electron microscope to hand. These comments give a very good sense of the vibe.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

It looks like Deborah Meaden isn’t one of Sophia Money Coutts’ friends.

READ MORE

The Telegraph: People should remember how good they had it under the Tories. Everyone: You’re having a laugh, mate

Source Telegraph Image Screengrab