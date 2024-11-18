18 favourite funny reactions to Trump and friends feasting on McDonald’s aboard his private plane

US donald trump elon musk RFK Jr.

The internet has been having a great time mocking a picture shared by Trump aide Margo Martin, and we can’t blame them. Just look at it.

If ever an image cried out for a caption, it’s that one.

It shows Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as well as a peeping Speaker Mike Johnson, on board Trump’s private plane as they headed to UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, the site of their controversial and highly racist campaign rally.

Aaron Rupar was quick to point out that the in-flight meal wasn’t exactly in keeping with the ‘Make America Healthy Again’ rallying cry that may see RFK Jr. put in charge of the nation’s food and medicine standards.

It’s even more awkward when you consider what RFK Jr. has actually said about Trump’s diet.

Donald Trump's pick for US Health Secretary RFK junior criticises Trump for his diet, before tucking into a McDees himself "The stuff that Donald Trump eats its really like bad.. You're either given KFC or Big Macs.. The rest I consider is inedible" [image or embed] — Farrukh (@implausibleblog.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 5:36 PM

Bluesky ripped into the image in style, and these were our favourites.

Robert Kennedy Jr has the face of the boss at the Bullshit Factory, who’s stepped through a long-forgotten door, and realised he is merely Subsection Y Level 23 of the Bullshit Silo. You want lies with that, Pumpkin? [image or embed] — Rufus jones (@rufeydoof.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 10:35 AM

