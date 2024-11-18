US donald trump elon musk RFK Jr.
18 favourite funny reactions to Trump and friends feasting on McDonald’s aboard his private plane
The internet has been having a great time mocking a picture shared by Trump aide Margo Martin, and we can’t blame them. Just look at it.
If ever an image cried out for a caption, it’s that one.
It shows Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as well as a peeping Speaker Mike Johnson, on board Trump’s private plane as they headed to UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, the site of their controversial and highly racist campaign rally.
Aaron Rupar was quick to point out that the in-flight meal wasn’t exactly in keeping with the ‘Make America Healthy Again’ rallying cry that may see RFK Jr. put in charge of the nation’s food and medicine standards.
Make America Healthy Again lasted less than a Scaramucci
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 17, 2024 at 5:56 PM
It’s even more awkward when you consider what RFK Jr. has actually said about Trump’s diet.
Donald Trump's pick for US Health Secretary RFK junior criticises Trump for his diet, before tucking into a McDees himself
"The stuff that Donald Trump eats its really like bad.. You're either given KFC or Big Macs.. The rest I consider is inedible"
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 5:36 PM
Bluesky ripped into the image in style, and these were our favourites.
I call this one 'Fathers, Tell Your Sons You Love Them'
— Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 3:02 PM
A brief vision of the world's worst stag party.
— Sam Freedman (@samfr.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM
They look for all the world like 4 year olds on their first outing to McDonald's
— Otto English (@ottoenglish.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 9:35 AM
what school of the damned is this
— shauna (@goldengateblond.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 2:14 PM
— christhebarker (@christhebarker.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 11:31 AM
Picture of health
— Mr Roger Quimbly (@rogerquimbly.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 10:34 AM
Robert Kennedy Jr has the face of the boss at the Bullshit Factory, who’s stepped through a long-forgotten door, and realised he is merely Subsection Y Level 23 of the Bullshit Silo. You want lies with that, Pumpkin?
— Rufus jones (@rufeydoof.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 10:35 AM
What kind of tan is that on Kennedy? I've eaten Medjool dates paler than that.
— Stephen McGann (@stephenmcgann.uk) November 17, 2024 at 5:43 PM
Shakes On A Plane
— Henry Morris (@mrhenrymorris.bsky.social) November 17, 2024 at 4:17 PM