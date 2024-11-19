Twitter bigots dance

A bigot tried to throw shade at the concept of male ballet dancers and the internet took steps to set him straight

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 19th, 2024

Nigerian ballet dancer Wisdom Tonye shared a clip of his training routine to mark one year at the dance academy where he studies the classical form of the art.

“With a heart full of joy and appreciation, I mark a year of dancing and learning classical ballet at Leap of Dance Academy – an experience that has empowered me to reach new heights.”

Far from appreciating his skill and strength, @NoseTheCapital threw some sexist shade at Wisdom with this comment –

I miss days when men played soccer and karate

He added –

If this wokeness thing means we have to turn men into feminine, let me sleep

Community notes entered the chat.

Men’s ballet dates back as far as the 15th century in Italy and France, and not a recent or modern development.

The comments put a very different spin on Nose’s narrow view.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Maybe Nose just needs a hug.

READ MORE

A bigoted Little Englander trolled lifeboat volunteers for saving lives and this unexpected A comeback just gets better and better

Source Wisdom Tonye Image Screengrab