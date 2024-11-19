A bigot tried to throw shade at the concept of male ballet dancers and the internet took steps to set him straight

Twitter bigots dance

Nigerian ballet dancer Wisdom Tonye shared a clip of his training routine to mark one year at the dance academy where he studies the classical form of the art.

“With a heart full of joy and appreciation, I mark a year of dancing and learning classical ballet at Leap of Dance Academy – an experience that has empowered me to reach new heights.”

Far from appreciating his skill and strength, @NoseTheCapital threw some sexist shade at Wisdom with this comment –

He added –

Community notes entered the chat.

The comments put a very different spin on Nose’s narrow view.

1.

Holy shit, I had no idea soccer had been scrapped for men. When did this happen? Is my season ticket at Portman Road still valid?? https://t.co/Q3DBKExWAA — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) November 18, 2024

2.

Men are still playing soccer and karate but you looked for one doing classic ballet. https://t.co/r3fFjrZUsd — Relebogile Mabotja (@RelebogileM) November 18, 2024

3.

Dude, men were professional ballet dancers about three centuries before soccer was even invented. In fact, they were professional ballet dancers before women were even recognized as accomplished dancers in the royal courts of Europe. — Siyabonga Mthobisi Mchunu (@BestRockingNews) November 18, 2024

4.

i miss the days when men didn’t complain about every single shit existing in this world https://t.co/36mLCl6Dcg — cinn✩ (@chuummun) November 18, 2024

5.

I grew up in the Martial arts world. Some of the best martial artist were great dancers. Bruce Lee was a Cha Cha champ. The beloved Jean Claude Van Damme, took….Ballet. I see too many young men struggling with just being themselves and letting others be. Its pathetic. https://t.co/ZQbIhd72t1 pic.twitter.com/NyU1NuwGch — El Gran Cabron (@SamuraiElf) November 19, 2024

6.

…..maybe you should mind your business. Have you never seen a male ballerina. — MODISE T. PHUMO (@Modise_T_Phumo) November 18, 2024

7.

Male ballet dancers predate soccer by 400 years and karate by 200 https://t.co/6qS4Cr2ILa — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 18, 2024

8.

Don’t athletes use ballet for strength, balance, endurance, etc????? https://t.co/xWEMlrjN7y — angie (@xoxo_angelique) November 18, 2024

9.

The craziest shit about this is historically men were the only ones allowed to be in plays and ballets to begin with but people like this don’t ever actually pick up a fucking book. https://t.co/DEq4S4Fe4h — ️️ (@GothikCurvy) November 19, 2024

10.

There is a sport for everyone In high school we were once given the opportunity to train with ballet dancers and let me tell you, these guys are fit and have strict gym regimes as well as diets — Mntungwa Mbulaz’omnyama (@JasonKhumalo3rd) November 18, 2024

11.

What’s weird is you saving a video of another man doing what he loves (and seems great at!) just so you can come shit on it for online giggles. Smh. https://t.co/jGwk6YILNB — Back & Body Hurts (@HoneyandRum_) November 19, 2024

12.

If you knew how difficult Ballet is, you wouldn’t say ignorant shit like this. https://t.co/SIw5x6TQAK — Tres. (@IamTHREEE) November 18, 2024

13.

I love football. I love watching men play football. I also love watching ballet and gymnastics. Anyone who commits and works at their sport is worthy of respect. The time, devotion, strength, commitment, it’s all incredible whether they’re in tights or a football kit. https://t.co/BtgdsAT2ow — L (@MsLMG79) November 18, 2024

14.

I miss when straight men weren’t so concerned with other men…oh wait. That never happened. https://t.co/obzuAsrYrs — Sheree’s Stolen Joggers (@richyrich323) November 18, 2024

Maybe Nose just needs a hug.

Every so-called “alpha male” is the most insecure loser on the planet. A lifestyle fueled by being offended by things that don’t matter. The weakest possible existence https://t.co/J8xg1pWtl3 — arvo färt (@arvofart) November 19, 2024

READ MORE

A bigoted Little Englander trolled lifeboat volunteers for saving lives and this unexpected A comeback just gets better and better

Source Wisdom Tonye Image Screengrab