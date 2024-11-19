US donald trump

After seeing his other nominees, people are trying to predict Trump’s pick for Surgeon General – 17 funniest suggestions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 19th, 2024

If Donald Trump had held a tombola at one of his rallies to assign positions in government, it probably wouldn’t have been any worse than the gang of cronies and toadies he has been nominating.

With a Fox News host – Pete Hegseth – set to be the Secretary of Defense, Elon Musk in a made-up Department for Efficiency, and anti-vaxxer and serial animal-corpse collector RFK Jr. the nominee to be in charge of the Health Department, just how bad could Trump’s choice of Surgeon General be?

As bad as these …

