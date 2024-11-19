After seeing his other nominees, people are trying to predict Trump’s pick for Surgeon General – 17 funniest suggestions

US donald trump

If Donald Trump had held a tombola at one of his rallies to assign positions in government, it probably wouldn’t have been any worse than the gang of cronies and toadies he has been nominating.

With a Fox News host – Pete Hegseth – set to be the Secretary of Defense, Elon Musk in a made-up Department for Efficiency, and anti-vaxxer and serial animal-corpse collector RFK Jr. the nominee to be in charge of the Health Department, just how bad could Trump’s choice of Surgeon General be?

As bad as these …

1.

BREAKING: President Donald Trump appoints Dr. Leo Spaceman to serve as surgeon general pic.twitter.com/UFYmxgyTTR — Emma Camp (@emmma_camp_) November 14, 2024

2.

Dr. Dre has been nominated for Surgeon General. Trump reportedly recited the famous line "When your album sales isn't doing so good, who's the doctor they tell you to go see?" pic.twitter.com/iIb4CQAse4 — Lysander Boomer (@LysanderBoomer) November 14, 2024

3.

Donald Trump has appointed Ku'gath Plaguefather as surgeon general of the United States. pic.twitter.com/fhrqGQ9F8I — Shotgun Ayame ️‍ (@yameBleibt) November 14, 2024

4.

5.

Can’t wait for the new Surgeon General to be named. pic.twitter.com/tBm4iChMAw — White Sheep of the Fam (@YourProcessGuy) November 13, 2024

6.

If you followed the campaign, it's very obvious which doctor he's picking. pic.twitter.com/DWE3lTxZ5V — Matt Griswold (@griswold) November 13, 2024

7.

rfk jr brain worm on its first day as surgeon general pic.twitter.com/QnTZl4DNNN — Jeremiah moriarty (@horse_updates) November 14, 2024

8.

Donald Trump names Nintendo star Dr. Mario as Surgeon General. pic.twitter.com/1V6cySksqb — Clement Lee, MD, MSc (@ClementLeeMD) November 13, 2024

9.