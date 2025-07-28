Sport euros lbc Lionesses

This bigoted ‘patriot’ who’s got ‘nothing against women’s football but …’ just made the Lionesses’s historic Euros win even sweeter

John Plunkett. Updated July 28th, 2025

The whole country was celebrating the Lionesses’ historic Euros win with their nail-biting penalty shootout victory over Spain.

Well, we say the whole country. Joey Barton – you remember – well, he wasn’t overly excited about it.

And neither was Graham, who rang LBC to share his views about women’s football before the final and one minute of listening to this will make Sunday’s triumph even sweeter.

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine and these people surely said it best.

Source @LBC H/T @OnjaliRauf