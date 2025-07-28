This bigoted ‘patriot’ who’s got ‘nothing against women’s football but …’ just made the Lionesses’s historic Euros win even sweeter

Sport euros lbc Lionesses

The whole country was celebrating the Lionesses’ historic Euros win with their nail-biting penalty shootout victory over Spain.

Well, we say the whole country. Joey Barton – you remember – well, he wasn’t overly excited about it.

And neither was Graham, who rang LBC to share his views about women’s football before the final and one minute of listening to this will make Sunday’s triumph even sweeter.

'If you're so patriotic, why wouldn't you be cheering on the Lionesses?'

'Because I can't stand women's football.'@HenryRiley1 is in disbelief, as caller Graham says the sport is being 'thrown down his throat'. pic.twitter.com/I68S5fvAay — LBC (@LBC) July 26, 2025

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine and these people surely said it best.

HAHAHAHA Get over it Graham. — Katy RN (@Katynurse27) July 27, 2025

Laughing so hard over the irony of this moan to @LBC. A misogynist getting a mere taste of what it feels like to be a woman in a man's world. How many MEN'S games, torynaments, PRIVILEGES have women & girls had shoved down OUR throats, Graham? For CENTURIES? Poor Mrs Graham. pic.twitter.com/4o8UApM8B6 — onjali rauf (@OnjaliRauf) July 28, 2025

This is *actually* Colin from Portsmouth@Exploding_Heads — David (@Zero_4) July 26, 2025

What the caller says is pure misogyny, people like that shouldn't be given any air time… — Drew (@trimberz) July 26, 2025

I hadn't realised that watching was compulsory Graham. Has your tv not got an off button or any other channels you could watch Or, more likely, are you just a knobhead? — Dora Explorer #fightextinction#GTTO (@benpuppypaws) July 26, 2025

"Thrown down his throat" utter nonsense. Does he scream "You are throwing this down my throat" when the TV channels are dominated by men's football, Wimbledon or the Olympics? If he doesn't like women's football then fair enough. But he should quit getting hysterical about it — Bill Stevens (@Stevenw87015706) July 26, 2025

Great new Simon Day character. Proper funny https://t.co/2yxkNU5qWx — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) July 28, 2025

what a fragile little snowflake Graham is. — Bec (@RebeccaCait04) July 26, 2025

Graham can't stand womens football or womens voices https://t.co/acF0ETensa — Sweet as sugar..tough as nails ⬜ (@alleycatpinkblu) July 28, 2025

The replies to this on FB are comedic to be honest. For the "stronger sex" there certainly are a lot of whinging little babies in camp menfolk. "But even if I don't watch it they talk about it on the news!" Oh NO! How dare they?! — Fiery Godmother (@fiery_godmother) July 28, 2025

Source @LBC H/T @OnjaliRauf