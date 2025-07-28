If you’re not ready to have your childhood ruined, don’t watch the Honest Trailer for E.T. the Extraterrestrial

Entertainment films

If you have rose-tinted memories of watching E.T. as a child, maybe look away now, because the Honest Trailer might just ruin that for you.

It’s a little NSFW.

Seriously, though – E.T. is basically perfect, and we just got Rick-rolled but with Mac and Me.

“A stranded alien stalks a child, forges a physical and emotional link without his consent, and puts him through unfathomable pain unless he helps him go home.”

Er ..yes. That’s exactly what happens. WTF!

We can’t believe they compared the lovely E.T to Salad Fingers.

Oh …



Anyway, here’s what YouTube users thought of it.

Can’t believe I was tricked into watching a Mac & Me honest trailer

GilCAnjos

This movie is so good that they had to make fun of mac and me instead.

Cinema Critic Reviews

Pre-watch: How will they approach this? This Film has achieved Divine status.

Post-watch: OK. I did not see that coming.

SPQSpartacus

The easiest way to tell E T is from the 80s is that a single mother can support three children and own a house.

llamadaroja6972

Damn you, honest trailer guy!!!

Thefreakmachine

Still …Salad Fingers.

