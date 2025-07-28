This Brit reporter wasn’t letting Epstein go at Trump’s big EU trade deal and Trump’s response made it even better

US donald trump epstein EU

Donald Trump has finally concluded a new trade deal with the European Union, although it remains to be seen just how many of the details remain to be ironed out.

But you can imagine the president was keen to get a move on with this sort of thing, not only because he memorably promised those ’90 deals in 90 days’ but because, you know, there’s been a fair bit of other news dogging Trump right now.

And it was Epstein that was the focus of this particular Brit reporter’s entirely reasonably question, and what was good was made magnificent by Trump’s furious response.

Reporter: Was part of the rush to get this deal done to knock Jeffrey Epstein's story out. Trump: You got to be kidding me. pic.twitter.com/fHZ0DJ5M9w — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2025

Nope, deadly serious, Mr President!

And these people surely said it best.

HOLY SH*T: The foreign press just HUMILIATED Trump. Reporter: “Was part of the rush to get this deal done to knock the Jeffrey Epstein story out?”⁰Trump: “You gotta be kidding me.” Someone buy this reporter a beer. pic.twitter.com/wQ8c4GDiKC — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 27, 2025

Epstein is never going away for Donald. https://t.co/tSEzshhMEl — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 27, 2025

Love that reporter. And again that failed expression on Trump when he realizes how transparent all these distractions are to any sane person. He's just so weak individual. — Critical Remark (@RemarkCritical) July 27, 2025

he literally thinks everything will knock this out of the news and is newly shocked each time it doesn’t. this man is operating on heretofore unseen levels of cognitive dissonance https://t.co/CFnFDhLDZD — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) July 27, 2025

Foreign press asking the questions our media avoids like sunscreen at a Trump rally. That blink wasn’t confusion—it was abort mission. — Tara Blunt (@TaraBlunt88) July 27, 2025

He can’t ban them and control the narrative — Hacker (@hacker4618) July 27, 2025

