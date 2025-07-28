US donald trump epstein EU

This Brit reporter wasn’t letting Epstein go at Trump’s big EU trade deal and Trump’s response made it even better

John Plunkett. Updated July 28th, 2025

Donald Trump has finally concluded a new trade deal with the European Union, although it remains to be seen just how many of the details remain to be ironed out.

But you can imagine the president was keen to get a move on with this sort of thing, not only because he memorably promised those ’90 deals in 90 days’ but because, you know, there’s been a fair bit of other news dogging Trump right now.

And it was Epstein that was the focus of this particular Brit reporter’s entirely reasonably question, and what was good was made magnificent by Trump’s furious response.

Nope, deadly serious, Mr President!

And these people surely said it best.

Source @Acyn