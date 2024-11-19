Life work

This ‘day in the life of a 9 to 5 guy’ is either the most depressing or inspiring thing you’ll watch this week

John Plunkett. Updated November 19th, 2024

For an insight into how we live now – well, quite a few of us live now – look no further than this ‘day in the life of a 9 to 5 guy’ which went wildly viral after it was posted by @hubs.life over on TikTok.

It’s either the most depressing or inspiring thing you’ll watch this week, and feels especially relatable if you work from home.

@hubs.life The days are long, the years are short.. #dayinthelife #ninetofivelife #dailyvlog ♬ Slowed Jacob and the Stone –

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again on Twitter after it was shared by six who had no doubt which camp they were in (clue – it’s not inspiring).

And – full disclosure = totally agree with him and yet there was no end of people who thought precisely the opposite.

Well, maybe.

Give us the 97 per cent any day of the week (er, we think).

TBF there was also this.

Probably true!

Source TikTok @hubs.life Twitter @beyoncegarden