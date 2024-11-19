This ‘day in the life of a 9 to 5 guy’ is either the most depressing or inspiring thing you’ll watch this week

Life work

For an insight into how we live now – well, quite a few of us live now – look no further than this ‘day in the life of a 9 to 5 guy’ which went wildly viral after it was posted by @hubs.life over on TikTok.

It’s either the most depressing or inspiring thing you’ll watch this week, and feels especially relatable if you work from home.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again on Twitter after it was shared by six who had no doubt which camp they were in (clue – it’s not inspiring).

this is actually so depressing pic.twitter.com/ByqoIaEIzg — (@beyoncegarden) November 13, 2024

And – full disclosure = totally agree with him and yet there was no end of people who thought precisely the opposite.

Aside from the microwave meals I see nothing wrong. What the dude doesnt smile much? Hes got tons of money, a house he can afford, a stable job, an awesome dog and tons of freedom. Sad music and a straight face ain’t gonna convince me this is sad. Lol — SmartMonkey (@TheSilverPass) November 14, 2024

stable job, nice house, a jeep, dogs, a backyard, nice clothes, healthy, probably disposable income to travel every once in a while… this is only depressing if you’re 13 and you have no idea what life is. — witch queen (@kaziklimaria) November 14, 2024

This is not depression. This is financial stability. Not the fantasy social media makes it out to be. Thousands of families would KILL to be in his position. I think he’s got a great thing going. — Alexis. (@KingMzry) November 14, 2024

Well, maybe.

1. Great job.

2. Owns a home.

3. Disposable income.

4. Has the means to care for a pet.

5. Owns a car.

6. Can go home everyday.

7. In the office only four days a week at a F500. He’s in the top 3% of society. — Swipa (@SwipaCam) November 14, 2024

Give us the 97 per cent any day of the week (er, we think).

the npc lifestyle — Fatal (@8Fatal) November 14, 2024

you get it like where’s the passion , where’s the PURPOSE ??? — (@beyoncegarden) November 14, 2024

TBF there was also this.

but what he does on his 3 days off is probably more than we get to do in a year — PRAE (@DontFadePrae) November 13, 2024

Probably true!

Me watching this man suffering his good ass life pic.twitter.com/apyLhqq7ZB — Anu (@Anvkii) November 13, 2024

Source TikTok @hubs.life Twitter @beyoncegarden