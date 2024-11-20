A health influencer’s bold claim about what you should be eating was roundly mocked – 17 delicious takedowns

Twitter food Influencers nutrition

The internet is full of people making bold, yet rather dubious claims about nutrition and health. To illustrate the point, an influencer going by the name of ku$iek has recently posted a Tweet which went wildly viral after it stated that ‘90% of diseases would vanish if people started eating this way’.

Accompanying the post are some pictures of plates of food which seem to consist mainly of eggs and red meat and little else. Oh hang on – is that kiwi fruit?

For all the likes and retweets the post garnered there was also a lot of entertaining pushback from the less-than-convinced.

Here’s the original post.

90% of diseases would vanish if everyone started eating this way… pic.twitter.com/sHzVTeUn6T — ku$iek (@kusiekG) November 12, 2024

But, as is often the case, it is in the replies where we find the funny…

1.

Im begging you to put the kiwi on a different plate — dr. z, esq. (@zeynepmyenisey) November 13, 2024

2.

Yea because 90% of people

Would have a heart attack — Ace (@AceHolmes06) November 13, 2024

3.

Too much protein not enough fruits and veggies. Also this portion size is too much for your normal person. — SimplyRob (@Justsimplyrob_) November 13, 2024

4.

Our bank accounts would vanish too — (@sheplayzval) November 14, 2024

5.

How do your farts smell? — rip claudano (@coldjalapeno7) November 14, 2024

6.

7.

You eat like a dog on it’s birthday https://t.co/BqenopDIdi — ju ju ☆ (@YungHotEboKnee) November 16, 2024

8.

you can always tell when people listen to joe rogan too much and cant think for themselves. https://t.co/b5VstNpd5C — Haitian Nig…Migrant (@TrilliamClinton) November 18, 2024

9.

The Man Who Couldn't Shit https://t.co/eaE47QPgDe — introverted christian memes facebook page.com (@_scratch99) November 14, 2024

10.

i just know your farts could power a small country https://t.co/WxyzL49NDf — mj (@bigdybbukenergy) November 17, 2024

11.

dead from scurvy by age 32 https://t.co/2xLV0Vuk8X — ana ☆ (@ANAINCHAlNS) November 17, 2024

12.

Look out Ebola and Malaria! Here comes (checks notes) EGGS AND STUFF https://t.co/ytithTf41y — Steve Boylan (@StevieBoylan) November 14, 2024

13.

did heart disease write this https://t.co/rVcj9mattJ — little miss spotify (@msvnderstood) November 18, 2024

14.

Did a plumber write this https://t.co/IndaJKxJmU — Alex Noonan (@AlexNoonan6) November 14, 2024

15.

90% of diseases would vanish if everyone started eating this way https://t.co/4fTUoO18vN pic.twitter.com/J8E8dAkATL — Hon. PolProf of Agile Ceremonies (@CeilNoyle) November 17, 2024

16.

90% of diseases would vanish if everyone started eating this way… https://t.co/DT64A7bbRT pic.twitter.com/i98JJ1vACq — Siegvarg (@Kranzschwinger) November 14, 2024

17.

