Politics farmers nigel farage takedowns

Nigel Farage turned up to support the farmers and the world’s irony supplies ran dry – 13 responses very much worth cultivating

John Plunkett. Updated November 20th, 2024

There were lots of high profile supporters of the farmers’ protest against inheritance tax in London on Tuesday, including Jeremy Clarkson (who we’ve written about over here) and the champion of Great British Farming himself, Nigel Farage.

The Reform UK leader donned his best farming cosplay especially for the event, and doesn’t he look smart?

Funny, thought Going Live finished years ago.

Anyway, it wasn’t lost on everyone – only the people there, apparently – that the Brexit so enthusiastically championed by – yes! – Nigel Farage wasn’t exactly to the benefit of British farming.

With the lion’s share of farming subsidies (previously) coming from the EU, it was quite the reverse in fact.

And as the needle on the dial marked ‘world irony supplies’ flickered close to EMPTY, these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2