Nigel Farage turned up to support the farmers and the world’s irony supplies ran dry – 13 responses very much worth cultivating

There were lots of high profile supporters of the farmers’ protest against inheritance tax in London on Tuesday, including Jeremy Clarkson (who we’ve written about over here) and the champion of Great British Farming himself, Nigel Farage.

The Reform UK leader donned his best farming cosplay especially for the event, and doesn’t he look smart?

Just arrived at the protest. No farmers, no food. Going LIVE at 12.05. pic.twitter.com/XzVvzH0ydL — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 19, 2024

Funny, thought Going Live finished years ago.

Anyway, it wasn’t lost on everyone – only the people there, apparently – that the Brexit so enthusiastically championed by – yes! – Nigel Farage wasn’t exactly to the benefit of British farming.

With the lion’s share of farming subsidies (previously) coming from the EU, it was quite the reverse in fact.

And as the needle on the dial marked ‘world irony supplies’ flickered close to EMPTY, these people surely said it best.

The guy who threw them under a bus is given a heros welcome. These people deserve no sympathy. https://t.co/h5zuUfq8mw — Robespierre (YouTube) (@MaxFRobespierre) November 19, 2024

The man who made things a whole lot more difficult for farmers, now has the cheek to cosplay as a farmer, while claiming to be on their side. Absolute charlatan. pic.twitter.com/9p2PhaLOTm — James (@jdtlgr) November 19, 2024

Too dangerous to do surgeries in Clacton But a large protest in London with TV cameras? He’s there What. A.Cunt https://t.co/QVruHOXyi6 — Suella De-Vil First Female Reform MP ever (maybe) (@SuellaDe) November 19, 2024

I grew up in a farming village. Not too far from Clacton… If anyone rolled up there dressed like this, he would be roundly mocked and dumped in the village salt water pool. By a generation descended from farmers. pic.twitter.com/1H6S53xOpm — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) November 19, 2024

Isn’t this the guy whose legacy has ruined the British farming industry? https://t.co/GMWTKLhwxU — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) November 19, 2024

