This classic clip of a boy spectacularly failing turkey anatomy is a definite Hall of Famer

Videos Funny fails

This very funny clip of a boy named Nathan, the star of Nathan’s Adventures on YouTube, having his first lesson in preparing a turkey for the oven is every bit as funny as when we first watched it in 2019.

We expect his family will show it to any dates he brings home for the rest of his life, especially as they’ve taken to calling him ‘Turkey Boy’.

“That’s its neck.” “It’s not its neck. These are its legs and this is its …area.”

They do say that turkeys are better when they’re well hung.

When u/Gordopolis shared it to r/Funny, one Redditor said –

How to turn your kid vegan 101…

Heaven knows what Nathan will think if he sees plums.

READ MORE

People can’t believe this TikToker fell for a pregnant Thanksgiving turkey prank

Source Nathan’s Adventures H/T Nathan’s Adventures Image Nathan’s Adventures