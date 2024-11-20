Entertainment British TV coronation street soaps

You don’t need to be a Coronation Street fan to enjoy this 32 second clip of ‘Fred Elliott making noises’

David Harris. Updated November 20th, 2024

We admit that we don’t watch Coronation Street anymore, but there are still millions of us who tune in every week to catch up with the latest goings-on from Weatherfield.

When we did used to watch, however, one of our favourite characters was the boomingly-voiced butcher, Fred Elliott, brilliantly played by the late, great actor John Savident.

So we were definitely going to watch when someone posted a hilarious and hypnotic TikTok with the title ’32 seconds of Fred Elliott making noises’.

Thanks to Our Rach for sharing on Twitter, and to Ultimate Classic Vids for the TikTok.

We weren’t the only ones to appreciate it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

READ MORE

25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Source @ourrachblogs