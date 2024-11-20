You don’t need to be a Coronation Street fan to enjoy this 32 second clip of ‘Fred Elliott making noises’

Entertainment British TV coronation street soaps

We admit that we don’t watch Coronation Street anymore, but there are still millions of us who tune in every week to catch up with the latest goings-on from Weatherfield.

When we did used to watch, however, one of our favourite characters was the boomingly-voiced butcher, Fred Elliott, brilliantly played by the late, great actor John Savident.

So we were definitely going to watch when someone posted a hilarious and hypnotic TikTok with the title ’32 seconds of Fred Elliott making noises’.

Thanks to Our Rach for sharing on Twitter, and to Ultimate Classic Vids for the TikTok.

Do not start your day until you have watched every last second of this pic.twitter.com/NTJrYP6BZw — Our Rach (@ourrachblogs) November 19, 2024

We weren’t the only ones to appreciate it.

1.

This is genius. — louise marshall (@louisem44848026) November 19, 2024

2.

I’m not 50 yet and make half of those noises getting out of bed in the morning… — Melvin J Bragg (@MelvinJBragg) November 19, 2024

3.

Acting at its finest..! — Paul Musgrave (@Muzzdobetter) November 19, 2024

4.

Holy shit I’m Fred Elliott!!! — ⚒ (@BetterCallMeBob) November 19, 2024

5.

Love it — Stuart Tring (@StuartTring) November 19, 2024

6.

Yup,feel better now alright — carkey☘️ (@KieranC90981204) November 19, 2024

