Donald Trump is now demanding repatriations from the EU and the whole of Europe responded as one

If you scrunch your eyes up really tight then Donald Trump’s trade war is beginning to look like a plain old war.

Well, not quite, but it certainly ratcheted up several notches after Trump, not happy with basically slapping punitive tariffs on the entire world outside of Russia, suggested the EU should also pay the US ‘repatriations’.

Trump calls for Europe to pay reparations to the US: “We put a big tariff on Europe. They are coming to the table. They want to talk, but there’s no talk unless they pay us a lot of money on a yearly basis number one for present but also for past.” pic.twitter.com/q1f3N5ebMz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2025

‘We take their cars, their millions of cars, they take no cars … they don’t take anything. ‘Europe has treated us very badly. We put a big tariff on Europe. They are coming to the table. They want to talk, but there’s no talk unless they pay us a lot of money on a yearly basis. ‘Number one for present but also for past because they’ve taken a lot of our wealth away and we are not going to allow that to happen.’

And the entirety of Europe – well, not all of Europe, and they’re probably not all Europeans – but, anyway, they all said much the same thing, right?

1.

This is borderline 25th Amendment territory. He’s insane. https://t.co/38Pjexfygx — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) April 7, 2025

2.

This guy is nuts!!! First off, tariffs aren’t payments from Europe. They’re taxes on us, paid by American importers, passed down to your grocery bill and your next car loan. So no, Europe’s not cutting us a check. We’re paying ourselves to lose friends, raise prices and pushing… — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) April 7, 2025

3.

Our biggest problem right now is that a portion of voters will hear this and not think it’s completely batshit fucking crazy https://t.co/Nhqy0lWOuw — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) April 7, 2025

4.

We won’t pay shit. He can kiss our European asses. — Borg Fella and 69 others (@BorgFella420) April 7, 2025

5.

He knows nothing, and what he thinks he knows is a farrago of stupid ideas and crackpot theories. https://t.co/Aj2FZXuRY0 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) April 7, 2025

6.

Europe is not negotiating with this nutcase. The EU is preparing RETALIATORY strikes: tariffs on $28 billion worth of US goods, – Reuters pic.twitter.com/TF4AVcnwyy — | (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) April 7, 2025

7.

It was just completely clear that he was economically illiterate. He constantly said things that displayed this. And yet this was not covered at all. Instead, we got coverage nitpicking everything about Kamala and meaningless polling drivel. https://t.co/IT8zRz7JfH — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) April 7, 2025

8.

He’s not negotiating. He’s trying to run the US like a mob boss demanding back pay. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) April 7, 2025

9.