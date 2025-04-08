US donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump said he wanted ‘open borders’ and it wasn’t just Maga heads that were sent spinning

John Plunkett. Updated April 8th, 2025

Donald Trump has made no secret of his love of tariffs, so perhaps we shouldn’t be overly surprised – shocked yes, surprised no – that he has basically declared a trade war with the rest of the world with his so-called ‘Liberation Day’.

Less expected was the president – who spent most of his first term wanging on about building a bloody great wall between the US and Mexico – coming out in favour of ‘open borders’.

And – like us – you might need to play more than once to make sure you heard it right.

And it wasn’t just Maga heads that were sent spinning.

And we didn’t clock the body language of everyone else in the room until this. They look delighted.

Source @atrupar