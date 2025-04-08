Donald Trump said he wanted ‘open borders’ and it wasn’t just Maga heads that were sent spinning

US donald trump tariffs

Donald Trump has made no secret of his love of tariffs, so perhaps we shouldn’t be overly surprised – shocked yes, surprised no – that he has basically declared a trade war with the rest of the world with his so-called ‘Liberation Day’.

Less expected was the president – who spent most of his first term wanging on about building a bloody great wall between the US and Mexico – coming out in favour of ‘open borders’.

And – like us – you might need to play more than once to make sure you heard it right.

And it wasn’t just Maga heads that were sent spinning.

Trump (just now): “There can be permanent tariffs and there could also be negotiations. Because there are things that we need beyond tariffs. We need open borders…” This dude’s brain IS FUCKING COOKED. REMOVE. HIM. FROM. OFFICE. RIGHT. THE. FUCK. NOW. THIS SCAM IS OVER @GOP pic.twitter.com/5Y5PVBlVUv — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) April 7, 2025

“Close the borders!” “We need open borders!” So which is it? The chaos isn’t just in the rhetoric—it’s a symptom of a country drifting without clear leadership or direction. We’re not just divided; we’re also rudderless. — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) April 7, 2025

MAGAmorons gonna start chanting “open borders!” in 3…2… https://t.co/HtMU2boQEO — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 7, 2025

Uh oh. Looks like someone let the genius out of the stable again. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 7, 2025

Hold. The fuck. Up. Now he wants open borders? — dara faye (@darafaye) April 7, 2025

For Americans to leave or? — ElCe Thethoughone VwaRezoYo (@thethoughone) April 7, 2025

I know it’s the most lazy of analyses but can you IMAGINE if Biden said anything that Trump says here https://t.co/4pYx2LM2J4 — Sami Gold (@souljagoytellem) April 7, 2025

Wait, aren’t we supposed to be against open borders? — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) April 8, 2025

Open borders with……paid by tariffs or not with China? I have no clue how he can stay so chill when he’s spewing all this craziness. — Name (@Elenahluscu) April 7, 2025

Trump’s brain is absolute mush. He can’t remember what he started talking about one minute ago or what his positions are supposed to be. This is the guy that the sycophantic MAGA politicians are saying to trust and let his disastrous tariff plan play out. — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) April 7, 2025

Wait what??? Oh MAGA is not gonna like that one bit — Ðoge~Panda (@topherAlba26) April 7, 2025

He is taking the biggest shit on his base I have never seen a bigger crash out from a politician before in my life pic.twitter.com/CSRiSiindn — AlphaVelocity (@alpha_velo59503) April 7, 2025

And we didn’t clock the body language of everyone else in the room until this. They look delighted.

What? I am listening to him right now and he seems a bit more unhinged than usual. His dudes on the couch seem a bit stiff. — chan News (@BreakingNews4X) April 7, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump said it wasn’t good enough for the EU just to offer a zero tariff – 13 bewildered and totally on-point responses

Source @atrupar