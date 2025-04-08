US donald trump gold white house

This side-by-side of how much Trump has pimped the Oval Office since his return is an absolute jaw-dropper

John Plunkett. Updated April 8th, 2025

Donald Trump likes gold almost as much as he likes tariffs. Which, is to say, he likes it a lot.

So perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that he’s had a bit of a redo of the Oval Office since he returned to the White House for a second time.

But we had no idea – no idea! – how much of a redo he had them do. And this side by side comparison by Associated Press reporter @michellelprice just went viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

And just in case that was tricky to see …

BEFORE …

 

AFTER …

So much gold, so little taste.

And while we wait to find out what Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen makes of it all, here are the most popular takes on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

