This side-by-side of how much Trump has pimped the Oval Office since his return is an absolute jaw-dropper

Donald Trump likes gold almost as much as he likes tariffs. Which, is to say, he likes it a lot.

So perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that he’s had a bit of a redo of the Oval Office since he returned to the White House for a second time.

But we had no idea – no idea! – how much of a redo he had them do. And this side by side comparison by Associated Press reporter @michellelprice just went viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

This picture from the White House really shows how many gold accents have been added to the Oval Office. This is how it looked last year: https://t.co/Y2auT8fjTg pic.twitter.com/GCXoyunFjf — Michelle L. Price (@michellelprice) April 7, 2025

And just in case that was tricky to see …

BEFORE …

AFTER …

So much gold, so little taste.

And while we wait to find out what Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen makes of it all, here are the most popular takes on Twitter.

1.

Wow this looks like shit. Tacky as hell. It looks cheap honestly — Tormentor of Racists (@Show713) April 7, 2025

2.

Trump *literally* gilding his office in gold while the stock market tanks and grocery prices skyrocket is painfully on brand. https://t.co/Tty8Wvres2 pic.twitter.com/oLhubV1ab7 — Sarafina Chitika (@SarafinaChitika) April 7, 2025

3.

The style is called Russian Oligarch — Shan Huangfu (@Euphemasia) April 7, 2025

4.

I think often about that Mulaney bit about how Trump is like what a hobo imagines a rich man to be. “As soon as my number comes in, I’m gonna put up tall buildings with my name on ’em. I’ll have fine golden hair, and a TV show where I fire people with my children” https://t.co/FoXN2ruuXc — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) April 7, 2025

5.

Looks like the crap be built in Atlantic City — Fred Sternburg (@TooFred) April 7, 2025

6.