‘What things are normal to women but mind blowing to men?’ 23 hard truths that will send men’s heads spinning

Life men reddit women

We’ve moved on from Men are from Mars and Women are from Venus – well, most of us have – but there are still things that seem absolutely normal to women but totally mind-blowing to men.

And if you think we’re setting ourselves up for a Q&A that’s just gone viral on Reddit, you’d be absolutely right.

It all started when Unfair_Quantity1413 asked this.

‘What are some things that are normal to women but mind blowing to men?’

And there was no shortage of women – and the occasional man – happy to share their views. These 17 surely rang loudest.

1.

‘Walking around acting normal while you’re bleeding, fatigued, cramping and more.

‘If someone was experiencing those symptoms as a result of anything else they’d be on sick leave or at least communicating to people how they’re unwell. But nope, suck it up and go about your day like your uterus isn’t trying to murder you.’

GirlisNo1

2.

‘Tiny jeans pockets.’

Dramatic_Torrento

3.

‘Discharge can bleach underwear. Not stain, actually remove color.’

milka-maple

4.

‘Locking your car immediately when you get in it, before seatbelt or putting the key in.’

fieldsofjade

5.

‘Having to concentrate really hard to have an orgasm.’

noroi-san

6.

‘À friend of mine called me because she was stranded in a dodgy part of town and needed to just have someone on the phone with her for comfort while she waited for her friend.

‘Men kept talking to her and she kept telling me how uncomfortable she is. Random dudes just constantly blowing kisses and coming to talk to her. One dude even tried to take her phone from her to talk to me.

‘I’ve been in that part of town, but I’m 6’3 and reasonably athletic. My experience of it was completely different. It was crazy. I could feel through the phone how vulnerable she felt, which I always knew was how it felt but I had never actually felt it before. Hearing her fend off aggressive men was so nerve-wracking.’

Professional_Still15

7.

‘That when you menstruate, it can come out in chunks. Like raw liver.’

Scoozie_Q

8.

‘Going to the doctor for a legitimate problem, only to be treated as dramatic, lying, attention-seeking, depressed, or overweight, then outright dismissed because you are female, and not getting the help you need.’

LikeTotallyZero

9.

‘IUDs are inserted without any kind of anesthetic. If you’re lucky, they warn you to take some Advil beforehand. Then they grab your cervix with metal tongs and force it open.’

ca77ywumpus

10.

‘You are standing in a busy bar and someone wants to pass you.

‘If you are a guy: „hey excuse me”, little tap on the shoulder, friendly smile and request to move

‘If you are a girl: someone puts their hands on your waist and tries to move your body away.’

german1sta

11.

‘The amount of toilet paper used.’

Infn8Jst

12.

‘Feeling a fart roll up your vulva in the front.’

whatadoorknob