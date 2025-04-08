Donald Trump’s weird rant about Hamas and ‘signs of love’ in Nazi Germany was an extraordinary jaw-dropper even for him – 13 flabbergasted responses

US donald trump

To the White House now – no, stick with us – where Donald Trump was discussing the horrific situation in Gaza with Israel prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Specifically he was talking about the Israeli hostages and how they were treated, a brief discussion which somehow ended with the president apparently highlighting the ‘signs of love’ that were evident in … Nazi Germany.

Trump: “I said to [the former hostages], was there any sign of love? Did Hamas show any signs of, like, help or liking you? Did they give you a piece of bread extra? Did they give you a meal on the side? Like what happened in Germany.” pic.twitter.com/PsLttlmEke — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2025

And that sound you can hear is the internet’s collective intake of breath.

1.

Did this motherfucker just sit beside the Prime Minister of Israel and say the Nazis showed signs of “liking” the Jews during the Holocaust?!? https://t.co/FR4VaMIzkB — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 7, 2025

2.

For those who might not pay that much attention to the increasing senility of this man, here he is suggesting that Nazis did nice things for their captives like give them extra food. https://t.co/6CqIJwnOWl — Justin Glawe (@JustinGlawe) April 7, 2025

3.

This is not just historically ignorant, it’s morally repulsive. What kind of person asks if terrorists were “nice”? — Stan Portman (@stan_p_bluepill) April 7, 2025

4.

Wait…like what happened in Germany? Is he saying the Germans were kind to the Jews? They killed 6 million but…you know sometimes they gave them a piece of bread. https://t.co/OjUltfpkww — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 7, 2025

5.

Interesting that Trump apparently sees the Holocaust in terms of Germans loving their neighbors and helping them in times of distress or confinement. https://t.co/aGASmlXUvc — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) April 7, 2025

6.

This man’s profound ignorance of history and decency https://t.co/9FLg9U9L3K — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) April 7, 2025

7.